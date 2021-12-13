MPower Online Learning Offers Social Connections to My Potential Students »Dallas Innovates





My Possibilities launched a new, more dynamic online learning program called MPower Online Learning in April 2020. There are plans to increase the number of registrants to 100 by the end of 2022. [Image: Courtesy My Possibilities]

Elizabeth can’t stop talking about school. As a student at MPower Online, her class covered a full range of storytelling, science, animals and games, and she also participated in a Halloween baking contest in a cooking class.

Elizabeth’s mom, Sherry, said she loves the independence that MPower Online gives her students. My daughter’s teacher liked Elizabeth’s suggestion for the baking contest, and he helped flesh out the parameters for it and move it. It made her day.

Plano-based MyPossibilities are designed to help adults with intellectual disabilities such as Down Syndrome, Autism, and Asperger’s continue their education. Nonprofits needed to rethink how they reached students and very important people (HIPsters) after the COVID-19 pandemic.

My potential was closed for 12 weeks from June 2020, but it took only two weeks to move to a new, more dynamic online learning program. Currently, 26 HIPsters are enrolled in MPower Online Learning, and we plan to increase the enrollment to 100 by the end of 2022.

Michael Thomas, Executive Director of MyPossibilities, has families who are worried about returning to community-based programming until COVID is in full control for a variety of reasons. MPower Online Learning is a social connector and educational support for each HIPster. Platforms are essential to keep their social and cognitive skills sharp, and regression does not begin.

With the help of our longtime partner Capital One, MyPossibilities continues to expand its online content. They offer live material that spans employment, social skills, community engagement, personal fitness, creative arts, and special interests, and launches a library of pre-recorded videos by the end of January 2022. increase.

Sanjiv Yajnik, President of Financial Services at Capital One, said: Labor development resources are an important part of the Capital Ones Impact Initiative, and this creative solution enables MyPossibilities to gain greater influence.

Hillarys’ son, David, found it normal to use MPower Online Learning to interact with friends when he couldn’t attend directly.

Although he is non-verbal, Hillary says he is part of the community because he participates using the My Possibilities online chat feature. The instructor does a great job of including him and his comments in class discussions. When he attended the online class, we eliminated the two hours we spend every day getting him on and off campus.

Online classes fit into the pillars of an educational organization.My position in the world Social skills and communication development Aiming for an independent community, at home, transportation, money management, safety awareness, self-assertion and responsibility Occupational employment opportunities, teamwork, problem solving, time management, follow instructions , Communication, Responsibility and Leadership Healthy Mind, Healthy Body Personal Care, Healthy Lifestyle, Fitness, Diet, Healthy Body, Healthy Relationships and Friendship Visual Arts Path, Cooking Arts, Performance-based Classes Communication and social skills that inspire something for

The class leaves the confidence of an irreplaceable gift for Hipsters.

Elizabeth’s mom, Sherry, said my daughter came out of her shell like never before. Elizabeth loves classes and the community so much that she stepped up and had more control over reading time and learning to be on her computer when she was scheduled. In fact, she’s usually early.

Further evidence of the program’s strengths.

According to Thomas, it gave HIPster a worthy future. We, the larger community, need to always include children and adults with disabilities. Finding a way to support them when needed cannot be considered later.

* To protect the privacy of each HIPster, this story excludes the surnames of the MyPossibilities family.

