“GTA Online” DLC Contract Release Time, Price, Music





GTA Online has a huge new expansion set that will be available on December 15th, which is called a contract. If you’re hungry for single-player DLC, this may be as close as you get, Franklin Clinton is back to get his victory to Dr. Dre. Want to know when a contract renewal will be published? Need to review everything announced to be included in this substantive patch? I got all the important details listed below.

When will the GTA Online Contract Update be released?

Rockstar Games GTA Online developers haven’t officially announced when the long-awaited update for the deal will be released, but if you’ve watched or played GTA Online in the last few years, the studio has a weekly release schedule. I know it’s pretty addictive. Major update.

The contract renewal will be published between 4am and 5am EST on December 15th. Rockstar Games

If you follow the established pattern, the contract will be available between 4am and 5am EST on December 15th. Since GTA Online can be played on so many platforms, the exact launch timing may vary slightly between Xbox and PlayStation, for example. Especially on the PlayStation side, players should be aware of update version 1.39 or later to ensure that they have the latest DLC.

How much does a GTA Online contract cost?

The contract will be a free update for all GTA online players.

What to expect from a contract renewal

Rockstar Games was a bit tricky when it came to contract update details, but there is a general idea of ​​what players can expect after installing a patch.

The contract comes with a wide selection of new cars and weapons.Rockstar games

New Story-Based Content: Set up after the GTA V campaign, Franklin has set up a new business called F Clinton and Partner. As Ray Donovan’s Vein Fixer, Clinton and Lamar aim to attract some prominent clients on their social issues. The DJ Pooh who introduces Franklin to Dr. Dre. Dre loses a cell phone full of unreleased trucks, and it’s up to you, Franklin, and the crew to find it. New vehicles and weapons: Weapons such as compact EMP launchers, heavy rifles, and stun guns have been revealed. Cars include Enus Jubilee and Dewbauchee Champion. New radio station content: Adding music is a pretty big issue, given that Dre is involved in this update. There is a brand new station called MOTOMAMI Los Santos, with a focus on Latin-style songs. Radio Los Santos also gets some new tracks from Big Boy. West Coast Classics has a new acquisition of DreDay to celebrate the hip-hop legend.

The contract will be released on December 15, 2021.

