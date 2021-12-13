Google-backed Factor Raises $ 6 Million in Seed Funds





Factor, a supply chain payment and order management platform, has raised $ 6 million in seed funding with the support of Google’s Gradient Ventures Fund.

Factor announced funding on Monday (December 13th) and said it would use the funding to build new just-in-time inventory financing tools and other features for mass-produced clients. The company also employs engineering, product and market development teams.

San Francisco-based Factor was founded by Doug Shultz and Michael Szewczyk, who worked on graduate projects at Harvard Business School and Stanford University to solve first-mile supply chain problems.

This is a term that refers to the proliferation of manual processes and limited data access in the first steps of production, leading to pre-shipment delays and shortages.

Most people hear the supply chain turmoil and think about container ships moored outside the port. But the overwhelming majority of the turmoil occurs before goods ship in the first mile of the supply chain, Schultz said in a press release.

This part of the supply chain trades trillions of dollars each year and has never been more specialized, but the infrastructure that keeps it running isn’t keeping pace.

According to Factor, it currently serves more than 250 companies, primarily medium-sized manufacturers, who are using the software to reduce the time and resources required to move from product design to finished products.

Don't expect durable consumer goods orders from 2021 to 2022 due to prolonged supply chain disruptions

Trafficking in many sectors, especially electronics and durable consumer goods that require semiconductors, will extend delivery latency in 2022.

Industry groups say they are increasingly concerned about how these long lag times affect the payment and fulfillment of durable consumer goods orders.

Coupled with increasing demand for appliances and equipment, supply chain bottlenecks include increased costs, lost sales, delayed delivery of critical products to consumers facing supply chain backlogs, and even manufacturing plants. It has negative consequences, such as closure. Manufacturers, a coalition of four industry groups, said in a statement in October.

