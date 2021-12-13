Kant has more telecommunications innovation at lower rates





Telecommunications is the backbone of the digital economy. It is our joint responsibility to create a beneficial environment for all stakeholders.

India is thriving with its digital power. Data consumption has increased significantly in this country, demonstrating the transition from digital first to digital across the lifestyle. To give India’s data wave outlook, quarterly data usage (about 27.8 exabytes in March 2021, or EB) has increased nearly 60 times compared to the June 2016 quarter. .. Similarly, the share of 4G data was 97% (27.1 EB) in March 2021, up from about 2% (8 PB) in June 2016, recording a strong growth of about 3,365 times. Data usage per subscriber increased from just 0.15 GB / month in June 2016 to about 12.3 GB / month by March 2021.

With the advent of 4G, various digital / technology businesses such as e-commerce, food delivery, ride-hailing services, streaming services and fintech have surged in India. However, sector service revenue declined at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2020. This is the biggest anomaly of mobile data traffic targeting the moon, but revenue hasn’t increased proportionately. This is mainly due to the fact that India is one of the lowest mobile data charges in the world. The price of 1 GB of data is $ 0.3 for Indonesia, $ 0.3 for Bangladesh, $ 0.6 for the Philippines, $ 0.6 for Malaysia, $ 0.8 for China, $ 1.6 for Brazil, $ 2.7 for the United Kingdom and $ 3.8 for the United States. In contrast, it is $ 0.1 in India. This is directly related to mobile ARPU, which is significantly lower at $ 1.8 compared to the global average of $ 7.5.

Today, the telecommunications sector is facing rising input costs. Average gasoline and diesel prices in October 2021 in Delhi were 43.5% and 41.5% higher than their October 2019 levels, respectively. Employee costs are rising day by day. However, since the mobile service was launched in India in 1995, prices have only moved south. Headline fees have only been raised twice in the last 25 years. December 2019 and November 2021. In any industry, it is imperative to set a fair price for the services offered by a company to maintain the financial position of the sector. It is not surprising that India’s telecommunications sector is one of the lowest return on investment (ROIC) in Asia. ROIC in this sector was 0.9% in 2020, averaging 8.6% across the Asian telecommunications market. Without proper investment, this sector cannot return to an era of glory.

The time has come for the necessary modifications / measures to make the sector more attractive and profitable. Successful innovation and advancing into adjacent market proposals require a viable cost structure. Simply put, India’s current mobile charges are not sustainable. ARPU needs to be at least doubled over the next two years to restore sector viability. We have reached the point that tariff increases are no longer an option, but an inevitability.

Expanding 4G networks and expanding existing sites requires ongoing investment. It is important for Indian operators to keep up with cutting-edge innovations. Today, India is at the pinnacle of the technological revolution. The country is transitioning to become a global innovation partner. It employs new technologies such as large-scale digital transformation initiatives, intelligent platform and product building, analysis and artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and automation, blockchain, IoT, edge computing, and AR / VR. Makes it possible. 5G is expected to be the catalyst that integrates all new technologies and drives India on the path to high-tech innovation.

Carriers can no longer delay their investment in 5G networks. Otherwise, the country runs the risk of lagging behind its peers around the world on its innovation agenda. Successful 5G implementations require operators to significantly increase capital investment, form strategic partnerships with key players in other industries, absorb the culture of innovation and occupy a new value chain position. .. With the advent of 5G, we will maximize our contribution to India’s global value chain by creating several employment opportunities, opening up new sources of revenue and focusing on increasing domestic production and exports.

Consider the fact that the prices of essentials are rising in India. According to data released by the Central Statistical Office, the average consumer food price inflation rate in FY2009 (April 2020 to March 2021) was 7.7%, up 1 point from FY2008. This is mainly due to supply disruptions and rising input costs due to global inflation. Another example is real estate prices. According to the Indian Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI), the price of residential real estate is expected to rise by 10% to 15% against the backdrop of rising input costs.

The electricity and utilities sector has witnessed regular tariff increases to minimize the losses faced by utilities. The national average electricity purchase cost (APPC) steadily increased from Rs 3.4 / Kwh in 2017 to Rs3.85 / Kwh in FY22, increasing by 13.2%. Best of all, India’s headline CPI inflation was a six-year high of 6.2% in 2020-21 and remained high at 5.2% for the seven months from April to October 2021. In a different direction from the inflationary trend.

Given the importance of telecommunications, the current tariff structure in this sector does not bring substantial benefits to operators. This carries the risk of driving key stakeholders in the telecom value chain to the surrounding area. This imbalance cannot be tolerated at the expense of tariff cuts. The bottom line is that if this sector isn’t attractive, global investment is impossible. A step-by-step action plan needs to be developed to attract more capital and increase long-term sustainability.

India is probably at a time when the entire tariff structure needs to be reviewed. This is probably a way to balance headline pricing increases with a gradual, segmented approach. Telecommunications is the backbone of the digital economy. It is our joint responsibility to create a beneficial environment for all stakeholders.

TMT Emerging Markets Leader, EY Global

Get live stock prices from the portfolio of BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual funds, check the latest IPO news, best performance IPO, calculate taxes with income tax calculator, market top gain, top loser , Grasp the best equity fund. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and get the latest Biz News and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/opinion/cant-have-low-tariffs-more-telecom-innovation/2387903/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos