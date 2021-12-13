iOS 15.2 Features: All new features in iOS 15.2





Apple today released iOS 15.2, the second major update to the iOS operating system released in September. iOS 15.2 introduces some features that Apple originally promised to offer in iOS 15, but eventually delayed. This guide describes all the new features added in the iOS 15.2 update.

App privacy report

The App Privacy Report is one of the additional features of iOS 15 that Apple unveiled at WWDC. This is a privacy feature designed to allow you to see how often your app has accessed restricted information such as locations, photos, cameras, microphones, and contacts in the last 7 days.

The App Privacy Report also allows users to see which apps have connected to other domains, how recently they have connected, and monitor which apps are running behind the scenes. For example, you can see all the trackers your website is using, so you know where your data is heading.

To use the app’s privacy report, open the Settings app and[プライバシー]Select a section,[アプリのプライバシーレポート]Choose. From there, you can switch it on. After using the app for a while, the data will start to appear in this location.

Apple has a support document dedicated to the privacy reporting feature of the app, which contains additional information about that feature.

Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS, a feature that allows you to call emergency services with the push of a series of buttons, has been updated in iOS 15.2. You can now press the side button multiple times quickly to get started, or press and hold the side and volume buttons at the same time as needed.

Before the update, fast press worked, but I didn’t have the option to hold down the buttons at the same time. Apple has also increased the 8-second countdown from the previous 3-second countdown to making a call when auto-calling is enabled. Apple Music Voice Plan

iOS 15.2 adds support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, first introduced in October. At a monthly price of $ 4.99, Voice Plan uses Siri to provide access to all Apple Music songs, playlists, and stations.

The experience is intended to be “Siri” oriented, so the available interfaces on the device are limited. Users can ask Siri for suggestions for music to be offered based on their listening history and likes and dislikes, and the Play it Again feature gives users access to a list of recently played music.

Legacy contacts allow you to set up trusted people to access your Apple ID and data (or “digital legacy”) after death. The person you specify as a contact can access photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendar events, apps, device backups, and more. As with licensed media, you can’t access your iCloud Keychain password.

To access legacy contact options, open the Settings app and[パスワードとセキュリティ]Select from the list[‌レガシー連絡先‌]Choose. From there, after you die, you can choose a trusted person to access your account. You can select iPhone or Android users to message or print to share a special access key.Find a scan of lost items

In the Find My app, Apple has added a new option for “Items that can track me.” Tap this to search for nearby items that may be used to track your location.

When enabled, it scans for unknown item features nearby and tells you if there is a device (such as AirTag) owned by someone else nearby. If an item is detected, Apple will explain how to disable the device so that it cannot be used for tracking purposes.

There is also a “Help Return Lost Items” option to scan nearby devices that may have been lost, which works like a tracking scan. If you find a lost device, Apple will show you how to find out who it belongs to.

Find the battery reserve function

With this update, you can use the Find My app to find your iPhone for up to 5 hours with a power reserve, a feature that activates when your iPhone runs out of battery.

TV app

With iPadOS 15.2, Apple introduced a new design for TV apps. The TV app has a sidebar that makes it easy to navigate between different sections of the TV app.

For ‌iPhone‌ users, the TV app has a dedicated “Store” tab to access movies and TV shows available for purchase.With a new design[ストア]Adding tabs can help separate Apple TV + content from paid content, as existing designs confuse some users.

Hide your email with the email app

After installing iOS 15.2 Beta, you can use Hide My Email directly from the Email app. When composing an email[差出人]Tap the field and[自分のメールを非表示]Select an option to generate a random email address.

Hide My Email is available to anyone with a ‌iCloud‌ + plan (starting at $ 0.99 per month). This is a useful feature to protect your email address.

All emails sent to Apple’s randomly created email addresses will be forwarded for reply as needed, but the recipient will not see the actual email address. Also, if you start receiving spam emails from someone, just delete your email address and stop.

Show repair limit changes

Apple has promised a software update that will change the iPhone 13 policy that Face ID will no longer work when a broken display is repaired, and that update is included in iOS 15.2.

Apple has a microcontroller that pairs the iPhone 13 to the display, and if you want to perform a display repair, you’ll need to use Apple’s tools from previous versions of iOS to pair the microcontroller to the display. there was. Independent repair shops were angry that they couldn’t easily repair their display because they didn’t have access to these tools.

Apple has removed the microcontroller pairing requirement that disables Face ID for iPhone 13 models with replaced displays, allowing independent display repairs.

Communication security

In iOS 15.2, Apple has enabled communication security for children’s messages. This feature is designed to scan incoming message images on children’s devices to detect nudity and warn you that such photos can be harmful.

Communication security is opt-in and privacy-focused and must be enabled by parents. This is limited to child accounts, all detections are done on the device and are not the same as the anti-CSAM feature that Apple is still developing.

Compared to previous versions of Communication Safety described by Apple, the implemented version does not notify parents when a child opens a photo containing nudity. Apple has removed this feature because of concerns that it could be dangerous in parental abuse situations.

To answer the questions MacRumors readers have about this feature, there is a detailed explanation of how Communication Safety works.

Apple has also introduced enhanced guidance in Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search to help kids and parents avoid dangerous situations online. For example, a user who asks Siri how to report the exploitation of a child will receive information on how to submit the report.

Macro mode toggle

iOS 15.2 adds a manual toggle for macro mode in the form of a flower icon that you can tap to switch off macro mode when the camera is close to the object.

To get a new toggle, the user[設定]Go to[カメラ]Go to[マクロコントロール]Must be turned on. Then, when you get close enough to the object, you’ll see a flower icon in the camera app. Tap the icon to enable or disable macro mode.

Apple is new for macro control[設定の保持]I also added an option. If macro control is disabled, the camera will automatically switch to macro mode when you are close enough to the object. Therefore, this feature is intended to give more control to users who are dissatisfied with the feature once macro mode is activated.

Notification summary

Apple has tweaked the notification summary in iOS 15.2, giving it a new look in a card-style view, and showing the main apps in the summary on duplicate cards, making it easier to see what’s in the summary at a glance. increase.

Playlist search in music app

Apple has added a long-awaited feature that allows “Apple Music” users to search in playlists.

iCloud Private Relay

In the cellular and WiFi sections of the Settings app, Apple has clarified the wording of the “iCloud” private relay. Formerly known as “iCloud Private Relay”, the toggle has been renamed to “IP Address Tracking Restrictions” to clarify what happens when you turn it on.

The general functionality is the same, this is to clarify the wording.

Turning off the “Restrict IP Address Tracking” feature turns off iCloud Private Relay on your cellular provider or WiFi network, as before. There are no changes to the iCloud private relay feature that can be activated separately for cellular and WiFi traffic.

Reminder and memo app

You can now rename and delete tags in bulk in the Reminder and Notes apps.

On the iPad, Apple has added a new note setting to access quick notes by swiping from the bottom left or bottom right corner of the screen.

CarPlay

The CarPlay Apple Maps app has been enhanced in iOS 15.2, but only for cities that support the new map feature. The updated map contains road details such as turning lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crossings.

More detailed city maps are available in London, Los Angeles, New York, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Stock app

The Stocks app has been updated to allow users to view the ticker’s currency and view year-to-date performance information when viewing charts.

Siri command

In iOS 15.2, it was removed in iOS 15 and reintroduced some “Siri” commands used by the visually impaired and visually impaired “iPhone” owners. Currently functioning commands are reviewing voicemail messages, playing the latest voicemail, reviewing call history, and providing information about recent calls.

Bug fixes

This update contains some bug fixes for ‌Siri‌, ProRaw, HomeKit, and ‌CarPlay‌ issues and includes the following fix list:

‌Siri‌ may not respond while VoiceOver is running and while ‌iPhone‌ is locked ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewed in a third-party photo editing app Video streaming app for certain apps May not load content on ‌iPhone13‌models Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users Guide Feedback

Do you know the features of iOS 15.2 that you have omitted or would you like to provide feedback on this guide? Please send an email here.

