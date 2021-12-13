Google Chrome is faster on Windows 10 and Windows 11





With new internal improvements, browsing the web in Google Chrome for Windows 10 and 11 is faster than ever.

Both Microsoft and Google are trying to lower the priority of background tabs by limiting JavaScript. So far, this effort has reduced CPU, GPU, and memory usage for Chromium-based browsers, and increased memory, CPU, and GPU for active foreground tabs.

As mentioned earlier, Google’s solution is limited to the Background tab. Previously, the company wasn’t focused on using the background of one or more windows that were minimized to the taskbar or moved off-screen. If the blocked window is treated like a background tab, Chrome’s performance will improve significantly.

Based on this hypothesis, Google began working on a project called “native window occlusion” to reduce the background usage of tabs for occlusion windows (which are not actively visible to the user).

Google has been working on this project for over 3 years and has addressed compatibility issues with multi-monitor settings, virtual desktops and more. As part of the optimization project, Google ignored minimized windows (not visible to users), hidden virtual desktops, and so on.

“The occlusion thread tells Windows what we want to know about various Windows events. The UI thread tells us when things change significantly, such as when the monitor is turned off or the user is locking the screen. We’ll let Windows know what we want to know, “Google said in a blog post.

How Google improved Chrome performance

Google has been testing this feature for some time and is now available to everyone on Windows.

According to Google, Chrome is up to 25.8% faster at startup and reduces GPU memory usage by 3.1%. Similarly, Google reported 20.4% less renderer frames and 4.5% less rendered crashes.

Chrome now saves more important foreground window resources, and these changes ultimately helped reduce launches and paint the initial content.

Google has observed a 3.0% improvement on initial input lag and a 6.7% improvement on initial satisfactory paint and maximum satisfactory paint.

Chrome’s new design features on Windows

Google is also working on improving the design of Chrome on Windows. In Windows 11, Google has widened the rounded corners to match the aesthetics of Windows 11. And the company is currently working on another visual change in Chrome that applies Windows accent colors to the browser.

Of course, this feature is optional and users[Windowsの設定]>[個人設定]>[色]You can go to and enable it.

For the changes to take effect[次のサーフェスにアクセントカラーを表示する]You need to click. When complete, you’ll see Windows accent colors in various parts of the UI, such as bookmark pop-ups and text selection backgrounds.

