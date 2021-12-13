Google has released a big update for the Pixel 6 with improved cameras and fingerprint sensors





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have received the most important software updates today since Google released their smartphones in October. Last week, the company elaborated on a very long list of bug fixes and improvements included in the December update. It has begun deployment to both devices, according to Redditors.

Older Pixel devices have already started receiving this update last week. However, Google needed a little more time to deliver the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro versions. This is due to the many improvements made to the company’s latest flagship mobile phone. Google also continues to further refine and optimize Android 12 with this release.

The heading for the list of changes is a tweak to the fingerprint sensor. Google promises an overall improvement in the stability and performance of the fingerprint sensor. After installing the update, you need to check if your phone unlocked faster or more consistently.

There are also some camera improvements that are unique to the Pixel 6 lineup.They are included

General improvements in camera preview / capture image quality General improvements in camera stability and performance General improvements in autofocus response in specific capture modes General improvements in viewfinder preview color consistency Specific Fixed an issue where the viewfinder preview would be blank under the conditions of

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t say anything about reducing the amount of noise in videos captured on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, so it can take some time to resolve the issue.

However, the December update includes many more features, including a fix for screen flicker and a bug where the display can’t switch refresh rates as intended. With a range of resolved audio and Bluetooth bugs, Google states that battery performance and heat under certain conditions have improved across the Pixel lineup. If you have a particular obstacle you’ve encountered, definitely check Google’s list to see if it’s fixed.

In particular, this update is also needed to get a full 23W wireless charging speed from the new Pixel Stand 2, which has just begun shipping to buyers. To install the update on your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro[設定]Go to[システム]Scroll down to and tap,[システムアップデート]Choose.

