Apple releases a “Tracker Detect” app to prevent Android users from being tracked by AirTags





Apple today released a new “Tracker Detect” app on the Google Play store. This app is designed to help Android users find AirTags that may be nearby.

According to the app’s description, Tracker Detect will search for “AirTags” and other Find My-enabled devices such as Chipolo Bluetooth Item Tracker to search for item trackers that are isolated from the owner and compatible with Find My Network. ..

According to Apple, Android users can scan and find nearby AirTags if they suspect that someone is using AirTag or another device to track their location. This app is designed to reduce the fear of professionals who are worried that “AirTags” may maliciously track an individual’s location.

For iPhone users, Apple has previously introduced several safety features, such as an alert to let “iPhone” users know if an AirTag that doesn’t belong to them is following. Prior to the introduction of the Tracker Detect app, Android users had no such protection. It says Apple is working on it in June.

According to Apple support documentation for this feature, if your app detects an AirTag or Find My compatible item tracker in nearly 10 minutes, you can use sound to locate it. Performing a scan reveals nearby “AirTags”. After providing a sound-playing tool to find AirTag, Apple will provide information on how to remove and disable the battery.

Related article

iOS 15.2 adds an option to scan nearby AirTags and search for My-enabled items

With iOS 15.2 Beta released today, Apple has added extensions to the Find My app. There are new features designed to allow users to scan AirTags and search for My-enabled items that they may be tracking.Install beta[アイテム]After moving to the tab[探すもの]When you open the app,[追跡できるアイテム]There are options for. Tap this to allow users to search …

Police discover unexpected use of Apple AirTag

According to a recent report, the usefulness of Apple’s AirTag item tracker has been seen by law enforcement agencies in finding stolen property. As reported by GadgetLite, Boston’s AirTag users were able to recover their stolen property with the help of police and Apple’s small tracking device. Earlier this month, users discovered that their bicycle had been stolen. Thankfully he …

Apple AirTag reports Canadian police related to increased car theft cases

According to local police, Apple’s AirTag is being used to steal more and more targeted cars in Canada. As outlined in a news release from the York Regional Police, investigators have used AirTag’s location tracking capabilities to identify new methods that thieves are using to track and steal luxury cars. The main way to steal a car is …

Apple enhances AirTags stalking protection with Android apps and shorter sound intervals

Apple is increasing the security of AirTags to prevent stalking with Bluetooth devices, Apple told CNET today. Apple has already sent wireless updates to AirTags, reducing the time it takes to warn if it is owned by an unknown AirTag. At this time, AirTag will make a sound after 3 days away from the owner. After the update, AirTags …

Apple announces AirTag tracking devices starting at $ 29 each

Apple today announced AirTag. It’s a tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to connect to items such as keys and wallets for tracking purposes, and you can find them directly in the Find My app. AirTag is an accessory for attaching to backpacks, luggage and other items. U1 devices like the iPhone 12 can be used for accurate search to direct you to the item you are looking for …

Experience Apple’s new AirTag

After years of waiting for AirTags to debut, the launch date has finally arrived and AirTags is now in the hands of its customers. We received AirTag by email today and wanted to share what it looks like for those who are still waiting for an order or discussing whether AirTag will help. For more videos, subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel. As you may know, AirTags …

What you need to know if you are planning an overseas trip with AirTags

Apple’s new AirTag item tracker is ideal for attaching to bags, luggage cases, etc., and can become popular with travelers and backpackers who want to monitor their belongings abroad. For this reason, it’s worth remembering which AirTag features work wherever you are, which ones depend on being close to AirTag, and which ones don’t …

Apple Executive says AirTag designed to track items, not kids or pets

Following this week’s announcement of AirTags, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s Vice President of Global iPhone Product Marketing, and Ron Huang, Apple’s Senior Director of Sensing and Connectivity, joined Fast Company on tile-like trackers and their design and privacy. talked. Talking about AirTag’s design, Drance says Apple wants to create a simple yet unique design for trackers …

Popular story

Apple finally kills the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro

According to a recent report, Apple will finally start removing the notch from the iPhone in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro. Last week, the Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max have a hole-punch display design that replaces the notch, as seen on some high-end Android devices. Did. .. Notch Apple calls …

Top Story: Rumors of 5 new Macs in 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2

Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilled various details about Apple’s Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple’s AR / VR headset plan, and more, and it was another busy week for Apple’s rumors. In other news, the next round of Apple Software Update seems to arrive shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The update offers some new features such as …

2022 MacBook and iMac Pro could help Apple simplify its naming strategy

According to recent rumors, Apple may be considering simplifying the naming of its product lineup with the launch of the MacBook and iMac Pro in 2022. Apple is preparing to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a new high-end iMac, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, an entry-level MacBook Pro, and a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. Is believed to be. While multiple …

Deals: AirPods 3 drops to new low price of $ 139.99

Amazon today surpassed the price of Black Friday tracked on Apple’s AirPods 3 last month and is now available from $ 179.00 to just $ 139.99. Tracked AirPods 3 for $ 149.99 on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. If you click the link to make a purchase, you may incur a small payment. This will help keep your site running. .. ..

Apple Stores has tools to update AirPods Pro to the latest firmware version

Starting early next week, Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Providers will have access to the new AirPods Firmware Updater Diagnostic Tool to update AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal note obtained by MacRumors. This tool allows technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware to your AirPods Pro during repairs …

Apple updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max firmware

Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max previously ran firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware, and the AirPods 3 was running firmware version 4B66. Apple does not provide information about what is included in the updated firmware update …

IPhone 14 Pro model with hole punch display

According to the Korean website The Elec, the high-end iPhone 14 Pro model released in 2022 will be equipped with a punch punch display. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature an upgraded display that eliminates the notch used in current iPhone models. Due to the hole punch notch, Apple is still …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/13/android-tracker-detect-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos