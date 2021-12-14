Dallas-based Prolucent Health Raises $ 11.5M Series Advances Workforce Optimization Technology for the Healthcare Industry »Dallas Innovates





[Photo: NanoStockk/iStock]

Dallas-based provider of healthcare optimization software and services, Prolucent Health, has raised $ 11.5 million in new Series A funding.

The round includes Spring Tide Ventures, a healthcare start-up VC company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a San Francisco company that says it is investing in “First,” a market leader in the healthcare industry. Co-led by Health Velocity Capital. Under this agreement, Spring Tide Ventures co-founder and managing partner Austin Walters and Health Velocity Capital Principal Grant Blevins will join Prolucent Health’s board of directors.

There was additional participation from UnityPoint Health Ventures.

Prolucent Health plans to use this capital to expand its sales, marketing, and client service teams. Startups also want to expand their product capabilities and operate dedicated tools to meet and manage the evolving workforce needs of the healthcare industry.

Our investors share our vision of building more transparent and intelligent healthcare professional solutions that reduce the overall labor costs of the healthcare system, “said Prolucent Health co-founder and co-founder. CEO Bruce Springer said in a statement. “The proven track record of their successful investment is invaluable in advancing the mission of Prolucents.”

Solving labor issues in healthcare at both ends

According to Prolucent, services powered by Liquid Compass, the company’s unique talent engagement platform, were built with sustainability and affordability in mind.

End-to-end solutions use technology, AI, and advanced analytics to improve healthcare costs. They also overcome recruitment challenges. “We decided to make it easier for healthcare professionals and employers to find each other,” the company wrote on its website.

This means creating two solutions that can solve the challenges of both sides of the employment process and adjusting the interests of both employers and workers to meet the supply and demand of labor.

Prolucent Health aims to help healthcare professionals find the right job. According to Prolucent, the AI-driven labor market is the largest market for access to available healthcare jobs, providing the ability to easily apply for new opportunities and better manage your career.

Prolucent promotes more than 4 million recruitment jobs annually from 30,000 healthcare professionals across the United States. Over 500,000 clinicians are enrolled in the Liquid Compass platform.

For health care employers, Prolucent aims to optimize recruitment and workforce management. Startup services are dedicated to increasing applicant numbers and conversion rates for direct recruitment, increasing the use of in-house flexible workforce pools, and managing dispatched labor for higher quality and lower costs. doing.

This technology also provides healthcare HR and clinical recruitment managers with real-time data to develop actionable decisions.

Over the past six months, Health Velocity Capital has heard from most strategic healthcare system investors that labor management is one of the key priorities, “Blevins said in a statement. “”[Prolucent] It integrates into existing workflows and offers the only technology-enabled product to manage full-time, part-time, and ad hoc workforce pools. Allows recruitment managers to determine the best needs at the right cost. And it greatly improves the ability to fulfill those roles in a timely manner. “

Responding to “urgent need”

Springer recognizes the urgent need for cost-effective and sustainable workforce solutions that have been expanded only by pandemics.

As workers’ needs change exacerbates and exacerbates labor shortages, hospitals and medical systems need streamlined ways to connect, access and manage the talent they need, he said. ..

These shortages exist primarily across frontline jobs and nursing professions. Prolucent cites “2021 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report”. This shows that the turnover rate of nurses is very high in hospitals. In 2020, staff nurse turnover increased by 2.8%. Currently it is 18.7%.

At the same time, hospitals are suffering from high vacancy rates. According to Prolucent, this “leads to hiring more expensive contract nurses to fill the labor gap and find new models for recruiting, hiring and retaining nurse talent.” ..

For every 20 travel nurses eliminated, hospitals can save over $ 3 million on average, according to an NSI report.

Find an effective healthcare professional solution

Springer and his team of experienced healthcare technology executives are currently very focused on innovation and thoughtful turmoil.

Goal: Make sure that this unusually high level of workforce demand in health care is met with a working solution.

In a statement, Walters said the healthcare labor management market is more innovating than ever, and needs human resources solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and analytics to inform key decisions. .. We are eager to partner with Bruce and the Prolucent team and believe that their vision of transforming workforce management through intelligent automation will bring significant economic value to healthcare. ..

