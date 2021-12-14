Apple updates macOS Monterey with SharePlay, MagSafe charging fix, etc.





Apple has officially released the next major update for macOS Monterey. Version 12.1 includes many new features and changes, including publishing SharePlay, updating photos and messages, and fixing six major Mac bugs.

macOS 12.1 will be visible to users via OTA (> About this Mac> Check for software updates). Apple didn’t launch the expected universal control features in this update, but this release brings a good list of new additions and fixes.

First, SharePlay is now available on Mac after it was previously released for iPhone and iPad. This means you can sync your experience with others through FaceTime to listen to music, watch videos, and provide technical support.

Other new features and changes include support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new “memories” experience in the Photos app, enhanced guidance with Siri, new safety features for kids in messages, Hide My Email, and more.

macOS 12.1 also fixes six notable bugs:

When you select a photo from your photo library, your desktop and screen saver may be blank The trackpad may become unresponsive to taps and clicks When connected using Thunderbolt or USB-CHDR video playback, the external display is one Some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers may not charge 2021 MacBook Pro computer panics 2021 MacBook Pro computer camera housing may obscure extra parts of the menu bar MagSafe shuts down the system with the lid closed , 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computer may stop charging

Here are the full release notes from Apple:

macOS Monterey 12.1 adds SharePlay, a brand new way to share your experiences with family and friends on FaceTime. This update also includes Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for kids and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and other features and bug fixes for Mac.

SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to share FaceTime-synced experiences with content from Apple TV apps, Apple Music, and other supported apps. Sharing controls allow all users to pause, play, rewind, and fast forward. The smart volume automatically lowers the sound of the movie. With TV shows and song screen sharing when you and your friends speak, everyone on FaceTime calls can see photos, browse the web, and help each other.

Apple Music Voice Plan

The Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription hierarchy that allows you to use Siri to access all your Apple Music songs, playlists, and stations. JustAskSiri suggests music based on your listening history and plays your likes and dislikes.Recently played music

Photo

Memory has been redesigned with a new interactive interface, new animation and transition styles, and multiple image collages. New memory types include additional international holidays, children’s memory, trends over time, and pet memory improvements.

message

Communication safety settings allow parents to enable alerts to their children when receiving or sending photos containing nudity Safety warnings provide resources that help children when receiving photos containing nudity. It contains

Search with Siri

Extend Siri, Spotlight, and Safari Search guidance to help kids and parents stay safe online and get help in dangerous situations

Apple ID

Digital Legacy allows you to specify users as legacy contacts so you can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of death.

TV app

[ストア]Tabs allow you to view, buy and rent all your movies and TV shows in one place

This release also includes the following extensions for Mac:

Hide My Email is available in iCloud + Subscriber’s Email app and allows you to create unique and random email addresses. Stocks allow you to view the ticker’s currency and see annual performance when viewing charts.Reminders and notes can now be deleted or renamed tags

This release also includes bug fixes for Mac.

When you select a photo from your photo library, your desktop and screen saver may be blank The trackpad may become unresponsive to taps and clicks When you connect using Thunderbolt or USB-C HDR video playback on YouTube.com, External display may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers 2021 MacBook Pro computer panics 2021 MacBook Pro computer camera housing may hide extra parts of menu bar MagSafe closes lid Shutting down the system may stop charging your 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computer.

Not all features are available on all regions or all Apple devices. For security content on Apple software updates, visit the following website: https: //support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

FTC: We use earning car affiliate links. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/13/apple-releases-macos-12-1-with-shareplay-and-bug-fixes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos