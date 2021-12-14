Adobe announces Creative Cloud Express app with drag-and-drop content creation





Adobe today announced the launch of Creative Cloud Express, an app and web-based service that enables drag-and-drop content creation, from social media posts to marketing materials such as logos, flyers, and banners.

Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of templates, 20,000 fonts, 175 million royalty-free Adobe stock images, and other design assets. With “quick actions” using Adobe Sensei machine learning, users can remove backgrounds from photos, crop and merge videos, convert videos to GIFs, and convert / export PDFs with just a few clicks. You can do it.

Scott Belsky, Head of Creative Cloud at Adobe:

Creative Cloud Express is perfect for people who aren’t creatively trained. But it’s also a great addition to the creative expert toolkit. Whether you’re posting on social media, creating a simple flyer, resizing an image, or creating a thumbnail image of a Premiere Pro video, Creative Cloud Express is quick and easy to do. In addition, Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express are connected through libraries, shared templates, and shared brands, making it easy for creative professionals to share their work with people who haven’t been formal trained.

The free version of Creative Cloud Express includes basic editing and photo effects, access to a limited collection of design assets, and 2GB of cloud storage. For $ 9.99 / month or $ 99.99 / year, users can use the entire collection of design assets, premium “quick actions” such as Refine Cutout and Resize, the ability to convert and export to and from PDF and other file types, to the 100GB cloud. You can access it. Storage etc.

Creative Cloud Express is also included in existing Creative Cloud Single App and Creative Cloud All Apps plans that cost over $ 20.99 per month.

Creative Cloud Express is available on the web and as an iPhone and iPad app on the App Store. This app was formerly known as Adobe Spark Post.

