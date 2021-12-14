New image tips for Google Pixel Watch finally in 2021





Fans who are loyal to everything but Applelifestyle have a reason to get excited. There are some recent developments in the Google Pixel Watch story that suggest that this product may finally make its debut in 2022.

We’ve got the latest details thanks to a series of marketing images shared on Front Page TechsJonProsseron’s YouTube account. Having done technology rendering in the past, Prosser puts a little more emphasis on these new photos. An executive at Tech site GSMArenanoted told employees that the watch will be available next year.

Samsung dominates the smartwatch market for non-Apple users. It would be exciting to see Google challenge wearable technology. For now, we still depended on rumors and leaked details to determine what we could expect. But the future looks promising.

Minimalist Aesthetics Credits for Leaked Images: @jon_prosser x @rendersbyian

It seems that the general design of the Pixel Watch is planned. The Prossers image features a bezelless display with rounded edges and a crown as a watch-only hardware button. It’s hard to tell from the photos alone, but interchangeable bands may be a way for the wearer to customize.

PixelWatch is expected to work with WearOS 3 software. The operating platform created by the Google and Samsung teams was praised when it was implemented on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The single physical button found in the PixelWatch image contrasts with other Wear OS-powered smartwatches. These have multiple physical controls. The obvious contrast can mean that both Googles seem to stick to a more minimalist aesthetic along with some Pixel smartphones.

The look of the Pixel Watch hasn’t changed much from the rendersweve seen in the past. This gives some credibility to the fact that the expected marketing image represents the final design of the Pixel Watch.

Fitness creditable application: iStock

Everyone is paying attention to whether the Pixel Watch can withstand the competition. According to The Verge, this watch currently has only basic fitness tracking features such as a pedometer and a basic heart rate monitor. Fans hope that Google’s acquisition of Fitbitis is a sign that the company is trying to improve its fitness capabilities. Given that the deal was only finalized in January, we may be waiting for those dreams to come to light.

Google previously sent a survey of features people would like to see, such as recovery time monitoring and calorie tracking. This study was not specifically considered to be related to PixelWatch applications. But it makes sense for Google to consider all the options for what to include in the watch hardware. Hopefully, Google’s acquisition of Fitbit isn’t a waste, and the Apple Watch can quickly make money in the fitness world.

Speculative price tag

For now, it’s still pretty difficult to identify the price tag for your Pixel Watch. According to sources close to The Verge, Google wearables are more expensive than Fitbit. Also, the price will be close to that of the Apple Watch. Under these indicators, if the Pixel Watch competes with the newly released Apple Watch 7, which sells for $ 399, it’s about $ 300 to $ 400.

The Samsung Galaxy 4 Classic costs $ 349 and features WearOS 3 software that is presumed to be used on the Pixel Watch. For now, the best we can do is to assume that Google’s wearables are trying to compete with things like Apple and Samsung in the smartwatch market, resulting in similar price tags. It can be attached.

Is this watch on the market?

This isn’t the first time Google has heard the word to enter the smartwatch market along the vines. Since 2018, rumors and speculations have sprung up, and fans are always on the lookout for when the watch hits the shelves.

Expectations rose throughout 2021 as many expected the Pixel watch to be unveiled at the Google Pixel 6 launch event in October, including Prosser. However, Prossertook recalled his previous claim to look at the watch in 2021, just before the event began.

Rumor has it that the watch isn’t ready yet, as the release of the watch has been postponed as a result of a global shortage of semiconductor chips, but we expect a sophisticated pixel watch in 2022.

Details to consider:

