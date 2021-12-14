5G innovation economy relies on a powerful intellectual property system





Intellectual property (IP) is the cornerstone of underlying innovation and enables general-purpose technologies such as 5G. Today’s US technology leadership benefits significantly from powerful IP systems. However, efforts to undermine the IP system run the risk of losing global leadership status.

As the world economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, setting appropriate policies for economic growth is a top priority on the agenda for leaders in most countries today. And without innovation, there is no economic growth. Starting with Nobel laureate Robert Solow, economists have shown that most of economic growth comes from technology shock or innovation. Innovation doubles the productivity of every unit of input, including labor and capital. In this way, innovation is the basis of economic growth anywhere in the world and the key to driving large-scale economic growth.

A good example of such innovation is the latest 5th generation or 5G wireless technology. Our people in the wireless industry see 5G as a paradigm shift, not just as a next-generation or wireless G. Unlike previous Gs, 5Gs not only connect people, but also connect everything from smart homes to power grids, cars, transportation infrastructure, office buildings, factory floors, hospitals, and more.

5G is a kind of innovation that doubles productivity not only in mobile but also in various industries. Such technologies, known as general-purpose technologies, are not widely available. Like electricity and the Internet, 5G is the foundational infrastructure that drives every industry.

Economic and social impact of 5G

A recent Accenture study to understand the full economic benefits of 5G across the industry, with 5G alone adding about $ 1.5 trillion in GDP and up to 16 million US jobs by 2025. I found. Serves as an economic multiplier in all industries, including:

Manufacturing: In 5G-capable factories, improved assembly time, asset life, and defect detection increase overall productivity by 30%. Transportation: New 5G connected car safety and infrastructure technology will reduce the severity of unobstructed car accidents by 80%, save billions of dollars in lives and crash costs, and reduce traffic by 25%. .. Healthcare: 5G allows more post-acute health care to be transferred to the home model. With this model, cost savings exceed 50% and patients can enjoy more comfortable and better results. Utilities: The impact of 5G on smart power management is enormous and can enhance coordination between power consumers, their devices and vehicles, and power plants. In addition, smart sensors and drones enable advances such as transmission line monitoring that reduce the risk of wildfires and save billions of dollars for utilities and users.

5G: Intellectual Property Success Story

Governments around the world recognize the importance of innovation and R & D, stating that the adoption and development of 5G is directly linked to technology sovereignty goals. An underrated element of this story is an important foundation for 5G in IP, which has enabled 5G to thrive on a global basis.

In short, innovation is encouraged and protected by intellectual property law. This allows individuals and teams to invent new technologies, collaborate with others to develop common standards, and deploy those standards on a large scale around the world. Collaborative development of key technical standards is the key to the unprecedented success of wireless technologies such as 5G, which is widely adopted throughout the country, used in the industry and enjoyed by consumers. Intellectual property law allows an inventor to disclose an invention for the public good in exchange for a temporary exclusive right to license and benefit from the invention.

Strong IP protection is why the wireless industry has grown unmatched over the years, establishing a healthy and vibrant ecosystem and offering a myriad of consumer-dependent products and services. Qualcomm has acted as a horizontal enabler for decades as an industry R & D engine, using lab-developed innovations to create a fair competition for others to enter the wireless market. I’ve been. Many of the world’s leading smartphone OEMs come from non-wireless companies. They were able to license the technology, enter the market and succeed in a relatively short period of time. Everything didn’t have to start from scratch with a lot of R & D investment. Today, Qualcomm’s latest connectivity innovations are licensed by a number of large and small OEMs, allowing anyone to become the next 5G success story.

Intellectual property law depends on the government and benefits everyone

Small businesses, start-ups, and individual inventors are attracting venture capital because they rely heavily on intellectual property law to protect their ideas. Without intellectual property law, only large, government-backed and strong companies can innovate. In a world where future innovation is primarily dictated by large platform developers or states, it is not democratic, risky and reduces the quality of life for everyone.

To continue to grow the innovation economy, we need laws that support a strong IP ecosystem. Strong intellectual property laws encourage businesses and inventors to invest in research and development and make the long-term bets needed to create technology shock. This doubles economic growth over time. We also need a comprehensive policy to support a fair and rules-based ecosystem that can strengthen international standards bodies and enable innovators and businesses around the world to work together to advance basic technologies.

Only a few hundred years ago, British economist Thomas Malthus predicted that humanity would fight for existence as population growth exceeds the resources of the planet. Technology is the solution to this dire prediction, enabling unprecedented levels of resource allocation efficiency and increased human output. Without the innovation economy, it is no exaggeration to say that we are not here today. The only way to keep moving forward is to do it right. The best way to do this is to strengthen IP protection and support continuous innovation.

Dr. Gupta is Qualcomm’s Vice President and Chief Economist with over 20 years of experience in the mobile industry in a variety of roles across engineering, products, litigation, and policies. She recently talked about the importance of 5G and IP in driving an innovation economy at a virtual event hosted by an economist. You can access the video of the event here.

Dr. Gupta and her team provide economic analysis and thought leadership on global technology, IP, and antitrust economic policy issues, with various internal business units, as well as external experts, influencers, and policies. We work with the planner’s global network. She is also a senior advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, DC-based think tank, and co-founder and executive director of IP Leadersh IP, an industry federation that provides data-driven dialogue and analysis on IP and innovation policies. I have. ..

Dr. Kirti Gupta holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a PhD from Purdue University. Majored in Economics at the University of California, San Diego. She is widely published in policy, law and economic journals and has more than 50 patents in the field of wireless communications.

