Save $ 50 Off Apple Watch Series 7 + Save on All M1 Macs





Starting another week, all of today’s best deals have been found at the lowest ever $ 50 off for the Apple Watch Series 7. This is in line with discounts on all M1 Mac models, including a $ 149 discount on the Mac mini and the new lows on the 24-inch iMac. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

$ 50 Off Apple Watch Series 7 Deals

Amazon is currently offering the best price ever seen in the all-new Apple Watch Series 7 lineup. Currently, the 45mm GPS model has dropped to $ 379. It usually gets $ 429, but it’s expected to save $ 50 while hitting a record low, surpassing previous mentions by $ 61. Additional models also start at $ 349.

If the other discounts you’ve seen throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season weren’t enough to catch your eye, today’s sale should certainly be. As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7 has some notable improvements over its predecessor. A significantly larger screen has become the protagonist, with the addition of IP6X dustproofing for pairing with regular fitness tracking capabilities. There is also a new fast charge mode that can provide enough charge to be worn overnight in just 8 minutes.

M1 Mac mini Saves $ 149

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $ 750. It’s usually $ 899, and today it saves $ 149. This is in line with the highest price we’ve seen in a few months and shows the lowest price for the holiday season. At B & H, you can get an entry-level 256GB model for $ 699 to $ 570.

A notable way to put the Apples M1 chip on your desktop, the latest Mac mini not only provides a discreet solution for equipping your workstation, but also gives you the added flexibility of choosing your own display. Offers. Despite its small footprint, we are considering the same power as other M1 lineups with up to 512GB or storage and 8GB of RAM to balance a pair of Thunderbolt ports. Let’s take a closer look at launch coverage.

All other M1 Macs are also on sale!

Amazon is currently offering an Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core GPU / 256GB in silver for $ 1,399. Usually getting $ 1,499, today’s offer is $ 100 off the previous Black Friday mention, $ 51 below the new Amazon’s lowest ever.

With the introduction of the M1 on the desktop, the latest version of the iMac was revamped with Apple Silicon earlier this year, with a revamped design both internally and externally. Rocking a 4K Retina display with a True Tone and 1080p FaceTime camera, there are six speakers that can provide spatial audio playback, not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage, completing the package with 8GB of RAM. This elevated model also has the unique feature of adding an Ethernet connection to the power brick.

Apples M1 MacBook Air is perfect for Black Friday pricing following a $ 150 discount Save $ 199 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro for less than $ 1 on Black Friday

Woot offers a discount on certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories from $ 18. During the sale, Philips Hue’s latest collection of rare discounts will range from standard white and color ambiance valves to new filament products and more. It’s lined up with many ways to bring accent lighting to your home, from outdoor light strips to accent lighting to brighten your patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Buy everything here.

Get a 65W USB-CGaN Charger for Only $ 6

ESR currently offers a 65W USB-CGaN charger for $ 6. Usually, if you get $ 20 for sale on Amazonright, today’s offer will save you 70% and arrive at the lowest price ever.

For just $ 6, it’s hard to find something as valuable as what ESR offers today. Whether you need a charger, need to pair it with a new iPhone or Android handset that doesn’t come with it, or need to upgrade your everyday carrying, this GaN charger is fine. It can deliver 65W speeds via a USB-C port and also has a 2.4A USB-A slot for refueling low power accessories.

Save eufy smart camera

At Ankers’ official Amazon storefront, the new solar-powered SoloCam S40 offers a $ 170 discount on a selection of eufy smart cameras and security kits to decorate your headline. You usually get $ 200, but the second notable discount so far is $ 30 off.

With unique features with a built-in solar panel, the eufys SoloCam S40 relies on a built-in battery for night or cloudy day monitoring without the need to plug it in. In addition to the 2K sensor to record the status of the property, there is also a motion alert that activates the built-in 600 lumen spotlight for added peace of mind. A review of Tested with 9to5Toys found that the PV design provides endless smart monitoring.

