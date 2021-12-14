Google pushes an emergency update for Chrome to fix the zero-day used in the attack





Google has released Chrome 96.0.4664.110 for Windows, Mac, and Linux to address a serious zero-day vulnerability that was actually exploited.

“Google is aware of reports that the CVE-2021-4102 exploit actually exists,” browser vendors said in today’s security advisory.

According to the company, it may take some time for this update to reach all users, but the update has already begun deploying Chrome 96.0.4664.110 on the Stable Desktop channel.

As soon as Bleeping Computer confirmed the new update from Chrome menu> Help> About Google Chrome, the update was available. The browser also automatically checks for recent updates and updates automatically after the next launch.

Details of Google Chrome 96 Update Zero-day Exploit not disclosed

The zero-day bug, tracked as CVE-2021-4102 and fixed today, was reported by an anonymous security researcher and is being used after a free weakness in the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine.

Attackers typically exploit the use after a free bug to execute arbitrary code on a computer running an unpatched Chrome version or bypass the browser security sandbox. ..

Google said it had detected it in a wild attack that exploited this zero-day, but did not share additional information about these incidents.

“Bug details and access to links can remain restricted until the majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google added.

“If there is a bug in a third-party library that other projects depend on as well, but haven’t been fixed yet, we’ll still hold the limit.”

Until the browser vendor publishes additional details about this bug, users will need to upgrade Chrome to allow enough time to prevent attempts to exploit it.

The 16th Chome Zero Day this year has been fixed

With this update, Google has addressed 16 Chrome zero-day vulnerabilities since the beginning of the year.

The other 15 zero-days patched in 2021 are:

It is known that this zero-day attack was actually used by an attacker, so it is highly recommended to install it as soon as today’s Google Chrome update is available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/google-pushes-emergency-chrome-update-to-fix-zero-day-used-in-attacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos