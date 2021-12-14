Cathie Woods Ark: Technology-led bull market for steroids





Welcome to FT Asset Management. It’s a renewal of the newsletter about movers and rockers behind the trillion-dollar global industry. This article is an on-site version of the newsletter. Sign up here and send your newsletter directly to your inbox every Monday.

Will the new formats, content and tones work for you? Please let me know: [email protected]

“Queen of the Bull Market” faces her toughest challenges

This is a familiar phenomenon in the hedge fund industry. Managers record large profits on an early small asset basis. Investors chase performance and assets flow in. Returns plummet.

Similar dynamics are being rolled out at Cathie Wood’s Arc Invest, which has opened itself as a poster child for the US stock market boom.

Through the ability to sell investment stories and the savvy recruitment of social media, Wood is an army of individual investors by making aggressive bets on the companies and technologies she says will reshape the world’s most famous Tesla. And fascinated the imagination of billions of dollars.

From genomics to Bitcoin, her successful bets have created a variety of merchandise, including T-shirts depicting her riding a bull with the slogan “Queen of the Bull Market.”

In the face of it, Wood’s results were spectacular. Ark Disruptive Innovation ETF — the company’s $ 17 billion flagship fund, which uses ticker ARKK to combine the structure of exchange-traded funds with the ability to select stocks — has generated an average annual profit of about 40% over the last five years. increase.

But lately, returns have skyrocketed as investors have abandoned high-growth but often unprofitable tech stocks to boost their extraordinary rise. ARKK is currently down almost 40% from its February peak. The company’s overall stable assets in ETFs fell to $ 34 billion from a high of $ 61 billion in the same month.

Importantly, according to the Bespoke Investment Group, the average investor in Ark Invest is currently underwater. This is because the ETF lineup has a record of average annual profits, but we get a lot of returns when the asset base is much smaller. After the asset surge, performance declined, as the Ark ETF’s monetary-weighted return chart shows.

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This may be due to being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Lisa Charlett, Chief Investment Officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and former boss of Wood at AllianceBernstein, an asset management company, said:

In this deep dive, written with my colleague Robin Wigglesworth, we explored the vulnerabilities of Ark’s business model and how some of the factors that helped it in the ascending process hurt it in the middle of the ascending. Explore the possibilities.

“If you’re investing in very illiquid stocks, bid when there is an inflow,” said Edwin Dorsey, short-selling and author of the newsletter The Bear Cave. “But the downside is that it works the exact opposite of when a position is sold out.”

Another short seller, Mark Kolkhoz, who isn’t betting on Ark, is even more straightforward.

“Given the portfolio concentration and risk, it’s set as a disaster. It’s an unprecedented setting because it’s a very risky setting and I’ve never seen an ETF solve this far. . “

Next quantum revolution

Stephen Schwarzmann has turned to bold deals, making him one of the wealthiest people on the planet. However, almost all of Blackstone’s acquisitions have been made on behalf of countless buyout funds, with a few notable exceptions.

The first was a timely purchase of GSO Capital Partners in 2008. This is the pinnacle of Blackstone’s $ 178 billion credit business today. The latest is the acquisition of Diversified Credit Investments last year, and Schwartzman is betting that it will be as successful as GSO.

However, DCI is very different from GSO and provides clues as to how Schwartzman will evolve the fixed income market and investment in the coming years. Where GSO relied on the experience, ruthlessness and ruthlessness of its founders Bennett Goodman, Doug Ostrober and Trip Smith, DCI is backed by algorithms, complex models and automated trading.

And, as Robin and Lawrence Fletcher explore in this long reading, systematic credit strategies, as endorsed by DCI, are one of Quantland’s hottest topics at the moment. In fact, Paul Kamenski, senior management at Man Group, claims that this is the “last big frontier” of quantitative investment.

“This comes with real challenges, but it feels like the forefront and cutting edge of systematic strategy .. The golden age of systematic fairness was in the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s. I think we are in the golden age of credit. “

This week’s chart

A snapshot of the interactive graphic is displayed. This may be due to being offline or having JavaScript disabled in your browser.

Cathie Wood’s focus on small, potentially disruptive companies is often welcomed by fans as a bold bet, but critics consider it reckless. I am. They accelerated the performance of their flagship Ark Disruptive Innovation ETF, but now it remains particularly exposed as the tide changes. By December 7, all 44 stocks had peaked and only 6 had entered the bear market, according to data from former UBS analyst Ramin Nakisa, who runs consultancy PensionCraft. About half are down at least 50% from the 2021 highs, and five are down more than 70%.

Nine must-see asset management stories of the week

The Ark is just the tip of a vast iceberg of speculation that has grown to a huge proportion over the past year, Robin Wigglesworth wrote in this column about the recent sold-out stupidity. Is the favorite defeat of speculative investment just a blip, a welcome revival of drinking, or a misfortune for the wider market?

Private Equity Farm, one of the world’s largest institutional custodians, has acquired a company that advises on personal wealth. Most recently, Apollo has agreed to acquire Los Angeles-based Griffin Capital’s US asset distribution and asset management division.

Activist Elliott Advisors is calling for the dissolution of the Scottish energy group SSE. But one of its top shareholders, Royal London Asset Management, dismissed the push, saying the subsequent turmoil would be bad for shareholders and would hurt the UK’s path to net zero emissions.

An ominous move for foreign investors is that China is tightening the rules of high-tech companies seeking foreign funding. Regulators are planning a blacklist of start-ups to attract international capital using variable interest entities.

Nick Train, founder of Lindsell Train, one of the UK’s most renowned fund managers, has opened his “worst time of relative investment performance” in 20 years, betting on consumer groups rather than tech stocks. Blame.

The asset management industry continues to integrate as the Group seeks new growth paths. Liontrust has signed an agreement to acquire Majedie Asset Management to further enter the institutional market.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is one of the delays called by the CDP for failing to provide environmental data to nonprofits. Chevron, ExxonMobil and Glencore were one of about 17,000 companies rated “F”.

The Bank for International Settlements demands stricter rules to prevent bond funds from amplifying the risk to financial market stability and casts its weight behind the demands of stricter supervision of blockchain-based decentralized finance. I did.

The FT Global Boardroom returned last week to discuss building sustainable growth. Speakers included US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein, founder of Saba Capital Management, and Anthony Scaramucci (“The Mooch”), founder of SkyBridge Capital. Click here to access the video recording of the interview.

And finally

The opening of two recent exhibitions in London is worth a visit. Kehinde Wiley at the National Gallery and Miquel Barceló at Thaddaeus Ropac. Wiley is an American artist who was commissioned to paint Barack Obama during his presidency and is best known for his portraits that enrich people with the traditional settings of Old Master’s paintings. Meanwhile, Barcelo’s first ceramic exhibition in London is inspired by the ancient techniques of Mali and his hometown of Mallorca.

Addendum: Thank you to everyone who answered the trivia quiz last week. The third portrait of Mary Robinson (often known as Perdita) in The Wallace Collection is by George Romney. Congratulations to Jonathan Ramsay of InvestSense in Sydney. He first emailed me the correct answer. He won a signed copy of Robin’s new book, Trillions: How a Band of Wall Street Renegades Invented the Index Fund and Changed Finance Forever.

thank you for reading. If you have friends or colleagues who enjoy this newsletter, please forward them to them.Sign up here

We welcome your feedback and comments regarding this newsletter. Email me at [email protected]

Recommended newsletter for you

City Bulletin — Latest pre-market information and commentary.Sign up here

Lex Newsletter — Catch up with letters from Lex centers around the world every Wednesday and reviews of the best commentary of the week every Friday.Sign up here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/67289726-85d3-47e2-9f1c-942f5f95d37d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos