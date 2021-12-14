YouTube TV deals on Disney, ABC, ESPN and other channels will soon expire





This is another escalating TV distribution battle that can lead to power outages. Google is informing YouTube TV subscribers that the current contract for Disney’s network has expired this week and may be removed from the service.

Disney confirms that ABC’s contracts with TV stations, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, and National Geographic Channel YouTube TV will end at 11:59 pm ET on Friday, December 17th. did.

“If Disney provides us with fair terms, we will renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post. “However, if we can’t sign the deal by Friday, Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and the monthly fee will be reduced by $ 15 from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 (this content has been removed from the platform). It remains) .. “.

Disney said in its statement: .. We are optimistic that we can sign a deal and continue to provide YouTube TV customers with live sports and news coverage, as well as children’s, family and general entertainment programming. “

According to Google, the Internet giant is currently in active negotiations with Disney and has reached an agreement to continue to stream the network on YouTube TV. “You can continue to watch everything from ESPN’s favorite teams to” Bachelor’s Degrees “and” Good Morning America. ” … Disney is an important partner for us and we are actively discussing with them and working hard to maintain their content on YouTube TV. “

“We ask Disney to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider, just like any other partner. By providing the same size of service, we will do it across Disney channels. As long as you run it, you can pay the same fee, “said the YouTube blog.

YouTube also considers signing up for its own service, Disney Bundle, if the two companies are unable to reach an agreement, which is offered for $ 13.99 per month and includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. I will. “

The YouTube TV distribution dispute between Google and Disney will occur after a similar dispute between Google and NBCUniversal was announced earlier this fall. The YouTube TV contract between the NBCU cable network and the local NBC station was scheduled to expire on September 30th. The two companies announced a new agreement on October 2. Google was ready to cut YouTube TV’s monthly fee by $ 10 when the NBCU channel went dark.

And last week, Roku and Google have finally resolved the difference in terms of delivery between the core YouTube app and the YouTube TV app on the Roku platform, more than seven months after YouTube TV withdrew from Roku.

