Singaporeans explain what it’s like to work for a Chinese technology company

Albert Photo | Moment Open | Getty Images

During a job interview at Chinese tech giant Tencent, a former employee asked if he plans to use Mandarin in his Singapore office.

He was pleased with the answer that a mixture of Mandarin and English was needed. He accepted the position.

But the reality was different. Mandarin was used very often in the office, a former employee said. The Singaporean man eventually left Tencent because of difficulty communicating.

“If I had to spend a lot of time understanding things, I would be very inefficient,” he said, adding that those who are good at Mandarin are “probably better suited.” ..

I work for a technology company in China

High-tech companies in China are expanding their offices around the world, including Southeast Asia.

More and more people are wondering what it means to work for them by opening stores overseas. This year, CNBC reported on a British technician who declined a job there after encountering a story about a fierce work environment at TikTok, owned by ByteDance in China.

They quoted fears of the so-called “996” labor culture practiced by some Chinese companies, requiring employees to work six days a week from 9 am to 9 pm. A TikTok spokesman told CNBC in May of this year, “We absolutely don’t have a ‘996 policy.”

CNBC interviewed 10 current and former employees of Chinese tech companies and asked what their work life would be like in their Singapore office. Because they do not have permission to speak to the media, or because of fear of repercussions, or most people have requested anonymity.

Their story varied greatly by company, role and individual.

A former Huawei employee or four current employees told CNBC that Chinese colleagues often take a nap in the office during lunch breaks, as is common in Chinese office culture. The two said that employees are logged on to video calls every morning because people mainly work from home. They said the purpose of the call was to show that they were ready for work at 9 am and believed they could discuss plans for the day. They added that the manager would take screenshots of everyone in the call.

However, the individual who spoke to CNBC did not only explain the strict or difficult working culture. Three people who have worked for ByteDance or Tencent explained that the hierarchy of these companies is “flat” with little emphasis on job titles or positions. An employee at ByteDance said he was free to talk to the company’s vice president. This is what he thinks is uncommon in other companies.

ByteDance declined to comment on this report.

However, in conversations between workers at Huawei, Tencent, and one Tencent subsidiary and former workers, three things came up repeatedly. It is highly dependent on Mandarin, using fixed-term contracts, and working outside normal business hours.

Speaks mandarin

The hiring process at Tencent was done in English, but almost everything else was done in Mandarin at Tencent’s Singapore office, according to a former employee who left the company due to language barriers.

He told CNBC that even the documents essential to his work were in Mandarin, and the commands in his language were “average.”

Although more than 74% of Singapore’s population is Chinese, most major Singapore companies operate in English.

Individuals pointed out that Tencent’s presence in Singapore was “totally new,” and speculated that the company might not have had time to “localize.” Gaming and social media companies have announced plans to open a regional hub in Singapore only last year.

It’s not good to be able to work fluently in Mandarin, but it’s actually necessary.

Patricia Theo

Kerry Consulting, Executive Director of Technology Practices, Patricia Teo

As with work culture difficulties, language difficulties were not reported by all employees and ex-employees who spoke to CNBC. Some said there was no problem.

“If you like English, [colleagues from China] A current Huawei employee said, “I can speak English,” and “I’m about to meet in the middle.”

A current ByteDance employee who described the company hierarchy as “flat” said that there are “no barriers” when it comes to language, as Chinese colleagues can speak English.

Tencent recently announced in-house its intention to move to using English for its international team, one employee said. She said she expects the move to take some time as most of the systems and documentation are currently in Mandarin.

Patricia Teo, executive director of technology practices at recruiter Kerry Consulting, said that much of the day-to-day work at a Chinese technology company is likely to involve intense interaction with a team based in China.

“It’s not good to be able to work fluently in Mandarin, which is really necessary,” she said.

According to another former employee, meetings, training, conversations with technical and financial staff were all held in Mandarin, a subsidiary of Tencent, and the situation was “overwhelming.” Tencent did not address this claim when CNBC asked for comment.

“It was all in Chinese,” she said.

“It’s very stressful, especially if you need to get points or if it’s unsightly. [Mandarin] I can’t understand that, “she added.

Jun, a former Huawei intern who wanted to be identified by a name, said that even if he sent an English email or text message to a colleague, the reply would tend to be in Mandarin. He did an internship at the company in 2017.

Fixed-term contract

Several people interviewed CNBC said Singaporeans are typically hired by Chinese companies on a one- to three-year contract, but Kerry Consulting’s Teo has a shortage of candidates. As such, he said most of his role in Singapore is permanent.

A former Tencent employee who retired due to heavy use of mandarin said he had a contract and could switch to a permanent role a year later. But he said he was not confident that the company would provide him with a permanent role.

Employers can use fixed-term contracts to ensure that they are “out” after a period of time and not “locked in” to the contract.

Matthew Durham

Lawyer at the Hong Kong law firm Gall

Former Huawei employee Ong Xuan Jie said he wasn’t given a permanent role after a year at the company, probably because the company had already reached the limit set for permanent slots. ing.

Ong added that Huawei’s contract status does not seem to match the industry. Still, he was just beginning his career at the time and wanted to be more stable. He left the company in 2018.

When contacted by CNBC, Tencent and Huawei declined to comment on the role of the contract.

A Tencent employee who said the company was shifting to using English said she preferred the contract role because it gives her the flexibility to move on if the job goes wrong. rice field.

Matthew Durham, a lawyer with experience dealing with employment issues in mainland China, said fixed-term contracts are common for new employees. He said this is because, unlike Singapore’s employment law, Chinese employers are only allowed to terminate contracts for certain limited reasons.

In China, poor employee performance is generally not a valid reason for retirement unless it is shown to be incompetent, said Durham, who works for Hong Kong law firm Gull.

“Employers can use fixed-term contracts to guarantee” out “after a period of time and not be” bound “by the contract,” he said, saying companies need to sign open terms. Added. Or a permanent contract after two fixed-term contracts with the employee.

In some companies, employees said there was little difference between fixed-term and full-time workers. However, at Huawei, full-time staff and contract employees can take advantage of two different referral benefits as a bonus for referrals to the company.

According to information provided by employees that Mandarin-speaking colleagues can switch to English as needed, Huawei’s contract and full-time staff will have similar referral bonuses to play more junior roles. Will be received. However, there are disparities in higher-level roles. Full-time staff who successfully refer someone to a senior position can get a bonus of three times the incentive that a contract employee gets for the same referral.

Durham, a lawyer at Gall, said employees with fixed-term and fixed-term contracts in China usually have the same benefits.

However, he said, some companies may offer better bonuses and qualifications to employees with open-term contracts who are likely to have a longer track record in the company.

“There is no real break”

A Singaporean who has worked for a high-tech company in China said job seekers need to be prepared to work long hours, especially when interacting with colleagues based in China.

“There are no sacred days or hours,” said a former employee of Tencent’s subsidiary who was overwhelmed by the use of Mandarin. She said her China-based boss sent questions on nights, weekends and public holidays.

“You can ignore it, but can you really relax knowing that your boss is waiting for your reply?” She asked.

“There is no real break, only work and waiting times,” she added.

Ann, a former employee of the same Tencent subsidiary, asked to be identified by his name, a Chinese colleague spends extra time to make up for the time lost before Lunar New Year and Golden Week. Holidays that said tend to. He said a colleague would contact him over the weekend.

“You will feel like you are working double, but you are not getting any vacation,” he said.

But not everyone has reported an unusually long time.

“Sure, some teams work a little late, but I don’t think anyone is forced to work outside of standard timing,” said a ByteDance employee who said the company’s hierarchy was “flat.” A colleague who also spoke with CNBC reiterated his feelings about the balance between work and life.

Singapore’s “996” culture?not much

Although it can take a long time, most of the people interviewed in this article said that China’s “996” labor culture has not been adopted in Singapore. Some people believe that their time is the same as that of other companies.

Kerry Consulting’s Teo said Chinese companies are taking steps to improve their work-life balance because the “996” culture was the “main deterrent” for potential employees in Singapore.

“As a fast-paced global technology company, we know it’s important to balance healthy work and life in order for our employees to do their best,” said a Tencent spokeswoman. Spoke to CNBC by email.

“We strive to provide a unique work environment that balances the energy of startups with the resources of global innovation leaders, and works with our employees to create personalized career paths, jobs and lifestyles. We will continue to develop a balance of energy, “said a spokeswoman.

Employees who told CNBC that people work outside business hours for “most jobs” in Singapore said Tencent is about to shift to using English. Her manager is telling her to knock off at 6 pm, she said.

A former Tencent employee who left the company due to heavy use of mandarin reported working hours that exceeded his contractual obligations when he was there.

CNBC’s Sam Shead contributed to this report

