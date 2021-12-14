Developing and sharing tools to combat child sexual abuse





Content safety API

Use: Classification of images never seen before

The Content Safety API classifier uses programmatic access and artificial intelligence to help partners classify and prioritize billions of images for review. The higher the priority given by the classifier, the more likely it is that the image contains incorrect material. This helps partners prioritize human reviews and determine content on their own. The Content Safety API makes prioritized recommendations for the content that is sent. Partners need to perform their own reviews to determine if they need to take action on their content.

Operationally, organizations are encouraged to use the Content Safety API just before the manual review process to help with queue classification, prioritization, and organization. The Content Safety API can be used in parallel with other solutions that meet different needs, such as YouTube’s CSAI Match video hashing tool and Microsoft’s PhotoDNA.

How to use?

1. Image search

Images are acquired by partners in multiple formats. For example, it may be reported by the user or identified by a crawler or filter created by the partner to moderate the image on the platform.

Partner

User-reported image

Crawler

Prefilter

(Porn / Other classifiers)

Expand_more

2. API review

The image file is then sent to the Content Safety API via a simple API call. These are performed via a classifier, review priorities are determined, and the priority value for each image is returned to the partner.

Google

Content safety API

Expand_more

Classifier technology

Expand_more

3. Manual review

Partners use priority values ​​to prioritize the images that need attention first in a manual review.

Partner

Manual review

Expand_more

4. Take action

Once the image is manually reviewed, the partner can take action on the content in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Partner

Action accordingly

Interested in using the toolkit? CSAI match

Use: Collation of known malicious video segments

CSAI Match is YouTube’s unique technology for fighting CSAI (Child Sexual Abuse Images) videos online. This technology is the first technology to use hash matching to identify known offending content and can identify this type of offending content in a large amount of non-violating video content. If a match of infringing content is found, the partner will be flagged and will be reviewed, confirmed and responsibly reported in accordance with local laws and regulations. YouTube makes CSAI Match available to industry and NGO partners. Access fingerprint authentication software and APIs to identify matches with a database of known malicious content.

Online platforms can use CSAI Match to compare content with one of the largest indexes of known CSAI content to prevent offending content from being displayed and shared on the site. CSAI Match allows partners to easily integrate into the system, allowing them to better scale difficult content management.

How to use?

1. Video fingerprint

The video will be uploaded to the partner platform. CSAIMatch Fingerprinter, which runs on partner platforms, creates a video fingerprint file. This is a digital ID that uniquely represents the content of the video file.

Partner

Video file

Expand_more

Finger printer

Expand_more

Fingerprinter file

Expand_more

2. API review

Partners send fingerprint files via the CSAI Match API and compare them to other files in YouTube’s fingerprint repository. The repository contains fingerprints of known malicious content detected by YouTube and Google.

Youtube

CSAI Match API

Expand_less Expand_more

CSAI Match Technology

Expand_lessexpand_more shared CSAI

Fingerprinter repository

Expand_more

3. Manual review

A positive or negative match is returned to the partner when the API call is complete. Based on the match information, the partner manually reviews the video and confirms that it is CSAI.

Partner

Manual review

Expand_more

4. Take action

Once the image is confirmed, the partner can execute the content in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Partner

Action accordingly

Interested in using the CSAI Match Advanced Toolkit?

