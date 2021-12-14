Dream Job Alert: Senior Fellow for Decentralization of EFF





There is a great opportunity to join the EFF team.

We are hiring Senior Fellows for Decentralization. It is a public advocate who helps establish the EFF as a leader in the impact of decentralization of the Internet on civil liberties. A course for EFF to actually influence public conversations about the decentralization of the Internet in order to meet our mission to ensure that technology supports the freedom, justice and innovation of all people around the world. Helps to create. Through intense informed advocacy, blogging and social media, this fellow will help build a future Internet that is more decentralized, resilient and protects both civil liberties and innovation. Apply now. Please note that this is a two-year fellowship and may be extended for an additional one or two years, depending on the outcome of these two years and the needs of the EFF.

The outlook for decentralization is wide. Technologies that can decentralize the Internet, intensify competition, and provide resources to those who are not properly serviced by the existing world represent the future we want to achieve. There are three main areas of activity that we expect you to work in:

A new protocol that provides Internet services that promote competition, freedom of expression, and privacy that anyone can effectively set up and use. For example, Mastodon, Blue Sky, Diaspora, Tor onion services, Manyverse. Web3 or DeWeb technology that uses blockchain technology to provide a decentralized infrastructure. In particular, it supports the privacy protection experience of today’s surveillance promotion technology. DeFi technologies, including cryptocurrencies and DAOs, have the potential to reorganize financial and payment systems for privacy protection and fair use of money.

Work is prioritized in this order.

We are accepting different types of candidates for this role. I was interested in candidates that span advocacy and implementation. It is of utmost importance that candidates can describe, think and advocate a resilient, decentralized system that protects and sustains civil liberties and innovation. Second, someone with the technical skills to use them and help us use them ourselves is useful, but not required. And we value the diversity of backgrounds and life experiences.

EFF is committed to supporting employees. That’s why you’ve got competitive salaries, incredible benefits (rental assistance, student loan repayments, great medical care, etc.), and good policies for paid vacations and vacations.

Check out our job description and apply today! Also, if you have any questions about this role, please email [email protected]

Even if this job isn’t right for you, take some time to spread the word on social media. I was looking for a rare person who was excited to help realize a decentralized and locally empowered digital world.

