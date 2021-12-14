Investors monitor the Omicron variant.Bitcoin price





Chinese stocks in Singapore fell on Tuesday, tracking other losses in the Asia-Pacific market as Omicron variants regained attention. Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices continued to fall after some losses overnight.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.91% to lead the loss. Tech stocks fell, Alibaba fell 1.16% and Tencent fell about 1%. JD has fallen nearly 2%. The Hang Seng tech index decreased by 1.53%.

China Mobile, a Chinese telecommunications operator, has received regulatory approval for its second listing in Shanghai and has announced that it will offer up to 845.87 million shares.

Mainland China stocks were also in the negative territory in early trading. Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%, but SZSE component fell 0.42%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%, while the Topix rose 0.12%.

However, South Korea’s Kospi decreased by 0.12% and the technical name was in the red. SLG Electronics decreased by 2.61%.

Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.23%.

Bitcoin prices continued to fall in the morning during trading in Asia, after falling to a low of over $ 45,800 overnight. Finally, it fell 7% to $ 46,868, according to Coin Metrics.

New notes about Omicron variants

Attention to the new Omicron variant was renewed as the UK confirmed on Monday that at least one patient infected with the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 had died in the country. China also reported the first Omicron incident, according to Reuters.

The University of Oxford released its results on Monday, showing that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZenecaorPfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 vaccine are significantly less effective at preventing oculomicrons compared to previous variants of the coronavirus. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Research papers state that some vaccinated people “could not neutralize” the virus.

Stock Selection and Investment Trends from CNBC Pro:

US stocks fell overnight and S & P fell from a record start earlier in the week. It fell 0.9% to 4,668.97, down about 1.6% from the daytime record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 35,650.95, down 320 points. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index fell nearly 1.4% to 15,413.28. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index fell nearly 1.4% to 15,413.28.

“In Europe, as the number of cases increases, more companies are instructing staff to work from home. Further studies show that protection with two doses of the mRNA vaccine is low. China too. We reported the first case of Omicron, which is the OPEC oil market. ” ANZ Research analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hines wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday due to new questions about varieties. However, the mornings in Asian time were almost unchanged. US crude oil fell slightly to $ 71.23 per barrel, while Brent futures approached the flat line at $ 74.33.

Investor focus will also apply to the Fed’s latest two-day policy meeting, which begins Tuesday. After the meeting ends on Wednesday, the Fed will announce that it will accelerate the pace of contraction of its asset purchase program.

currency

The US dollar index, which tracks greenbacks against peer baskets, was 96.416, a sharp rise from the previous level of around 96.3.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.62 per dollar, down from about 113.2 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was $ 0.7112, down from about $ 0.713 before.

CNBC’s Chloe Taylor contributed to this report.

