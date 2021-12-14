Pixel Watch Rumors: Everything You Expect from Google’s First Smartwatch





A rendering that allegedly shows what the Google Pixel Watch looks like based on a leak taken from JonProsser. This image can be found in Prosser’s video about Pixel Watch on the YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

Jon Prosser / Front Page Tech

Google already owns Fitbit and is writing software for Android wearables, but it doesn’t have its own smartwatch. However, a recent report from Insider suggests that the Pixel Watch will be available in 2022, so everything could change next year.

The Pixel Watch has been exposed to various rumors and leaks over the years, but it never happens. As such, Google’s position in the smartwatch market is similar to its previous position in the smartphone space before the release of the first Pixel smartphone and the previously discontinued Nexus line. The relationship between Google and Android (Fitbit in this case) has had a huge impact on the industry. But without your own device, there is no real place on the market like your competitors.

Rumors about the Pixel Watch have been widespread for years, but many details about Google’s own smartwatch plans are still unknown. That said, there’s a lot to be able to guess about Google’s approach to smartwatches based on the acquisition of new versions of Wear OS and Fitbit.

Let’s take a closer look at what you can see from Google’s Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch may be available in 2022

According to insiders, Google may launch the Pixel Watch next year. The device may debut in the spring, but the report states that it may change depending on the progress of internal testing.

If Google is looking at the spring launch, PixelWatch may arrive at the I / O conference. This event is generally considered the largest event on Google and usually takes place in May. Google frequently uses this event to announce new products and updates, but usually saves hardware such as Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds, and new Nest products for the fall.

It can have a round design

Google’s Pixel Watch may have a circular face with a minimalist look, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. This is due to a leaked image reportedly showing Google’s marketing material on Pixel Watch published by YouTuber Jon Prosser.

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen an image claiming to show the round design of a Pixel Watch. Prosser also posted a rendering showing the clock in April. He says this is based on the leaked image of the actual PixelWatch received from the source.

If these images are accurate, the Pixel Watch seems to have a navigation crown similar to the Apple Watch, with no bezel or button design. According to Prosser and Insider reports, Google may also offer mutable bands that are unique to Pixel Watch.

There may be 3 different versions

According to the German tech blog WinFuture, diversity seems important to Google, given that the company may release Pixel Watch in three different versions. However, the report dates back to 2018, so it’s unclear if those details are still accurate.

Also, I don’t know what the difference between these three models will be. For example, your watch may come in three sizes, or Google may have released a specific model with a cellular connection.

May have health tracking capabilities

According to reports from Prosser and Insider, Google’s smartwatches provide at least basic health tracking such as heart rate and step counts. However, given the great focus on health seen throughout the smartwatch industry, I think we can see more sophisticated metrics as well.

I’m not sure yet, but there are many possibilities based on other recent moves by Google. For example, when Google announced new smartwatch software in May, Wear OS said it had the “best Fitbit,” so we expect Fitbit to be even more feature-rich. Insider’s report provides some evidence of this direction, as Google states it’s working on a specific Fitbit integration for Wear OS, which debuts on the watch. But I still don’t know anything about what it could be.

We also know that Google Nest Hub 2 can detect snoring and monitor nighttime breathing. So it’s not surprising that these features are somehow built into the Pixel Watch. However, given Fitbit’s recent focus on premium, Pixel Watch’s more sophisticated health features may require a subscription.

Battery may need to be recharged every night

Like the Apple Watch, the battery in Google’s smartwatch can last only about a day. The internal feedback document referenced in the Insider report suggests that the watch may need to be recharged daily. However, there is always the potential for Google to improve this before the watch actually goes on sale.

Pixel Watch works on Wear OS

Google announced an improved Wear OS smartwatch platform in collaboration with Samsung at Google I / O 2021. Therefore, it’s almost certain that the Pixel Watch will run on this new software, promising faster and more intuitive performance. User interface, and better integration between Google and Fitbit services.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is already running on the new Wear OS, so the Pixel Watch isn’t the first. But it could be a smartwatch that Google points out as a blueprint for a Wear OS experience that third-party companies can build, as Pixel smartphones did on Android devices. The Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Wear OS, but as my colleague Scott Stein wrote in a review, many features are still associated with Samsung’s own apps and services.

There’s still a lot I don’t know about PixelWatch

The leak provided a baseline of what to expect from the Pixel Watch, but many of the important details are still unknown.

For example, I don’t know the price of Pixel Watch. Also, I don’t know anything about the chip that drives it yet. This is especially important given the debut of Google’s new Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to an old report from WinFuture, Google worked with Qualcomm on the Pixel Watch, so you may be able to see Qualcomm’s latest wearable chips.

Even the rumored name Pixel Watch can change. According to an insider report, Google refers to watches by several different names, and it’s unclear which brand to choose.

Device compatibility has also improved. Earlier watches that ran Google’s Android Wear platform are compatible with both Android and iOS, so iPhone users can run Google’s OS just as Fitbit devices run on both platforms. You can pair it with your iPhone. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 has been released as an Android smartphone-only experience, questioning whether future Wear OS devices will support iOS for those looking for an alternative to the Apple Watch.

My biggest question is whether the Pixel Watch has the same Google-specific features as the Pixel smartphone. Google has found an ingenious way to incorporate the Google Assistant into the phone experience of Pixel smartphones, and expects the same to be possible with the Pixel Watch.

