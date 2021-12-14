Flip Revival: TIME lists the 100 best inventions of the 2021s on the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G





Before the dawn of the smartphone era, manufacturers experimented with different phone styles and designs to see what would take hold. From candy bar phones with click dial pads to phones with more advanced foldable phones, sliders and a full QWERTY keyboard.

But at the time, it was the foldable mobile phones that really captivated consumers. Compact enough to fit in your pocket, yet expandable to provide more functionality.

In the spirit of innovation, Samsung has been working hard to develop next-generation mobile devices that combine the power, portability and flip style of today’s smartphones.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z FIip3 5G this year, Samsung has gained a lot of attention, with consumers and technology enthusiasts focusing on device innovation, technology readiness, durability and style. With this combination, TIME Magazine has finally named the Galaxy Z FIip 35G one of the 100 best inventions of 2021. Here, Samsung’s most groundbreaking work from around the world, achieved after three generations of foldable innovation, has been added over the years.

After much dedication, the era of foldable mobile phones has been reborn by all the innovations of modern smartphones.

Write TIME:

Over the past few years, manufacturers have sought to combine the functionality of smartphones with the portability of flipphones of the ’00s, but the results are at best half-hearted. But with the Galaxy Z FIip3, Samsung seems to have finally nailed it. The Z Flip is as compact as a 20-year-old device, delivering a vibrant 6.7-inch instead of a small display and physical dial pad. A separate screen appears on the cover, so you can easily read messages and screen calls when you close it. Even better is the first mainstream phone with a $ 999 price tag and a foldable display that costs less than $ 1,000.

Click here to see what TIME is saying about the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is changing the way you work, express and create on your smartphone. From stunning 12MP cameras that change hands-free flex mode and how content is created, to redesigned cover screens that are four times larger than before, you can get more messages and notifications on the go without having to open your phone. You can see. With Dolby Atmos-supported speakers, a dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a responsive UX that adapts to how you fold your phone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 offers a level of entertainment like never before on any other device. So you can immerse yourself in your favorite story, game, or video call. What makes it even more practical is the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold 3 are the first foldable phones with a water resistant IPX8 rating. And it all comes in an iconic design that’s compact enough to slip into your pocket.

Combining the capabilities of smartphones with the portability of foldable phones, it’s easy to see why the trend-setting Galaxy Z FIip 35G is creating a list to bring a whole new smartphone experience to its users. And with the holiday season just around the corner, it might be the perfect item for your holiday shopping list. With the all-new Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, you can combine colors to customize Z Flip3 to anyone on your list to create a unique gift that matches your unique style.

For more information on the innovative Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/galaxy/galaxy-z-flip3-5g/.

