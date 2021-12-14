Google’s Urban Village Proposal in the City, One of the Largest Housing Projects in Bay Area History





Mountain View — Google’s vision of transforming a suburban office park on the north side of the city into an easy-to-walk urban village will take an important step on Tuesday. The city council is considering the latest detailed plans for the search giant, amid concerns about the 30-year construction schedule.

Google’s ambitious proposal in February for two new districts in 127 acres of office parks in the North Bay Shores includes 7,000 homes and approximately 3.1 million square feet of office space, shops, restaurants and openings. Space and potential school sites.

According to Google’s development, this project is Mountain View’s largest residential project in history, the second largest project in the Bay Area, and a large tech titan to South Bay, including San Jose’s long-awaited Downtown West project. It’s all part of the investment. Directed by Michael Timov.

Based in Mountain View, Google hopes to get a final environmental review and city approval in the first quarter of 2022, with its headquarters a little further away from the proposed neighborhood. Once approved, construction will begin about a year later and can take decades to complete.

North Bay Shore Plan, Site Plan proposed by Google for Northern Mountain View. SITELAB Urban Studio SITELAB Urban Studio

Among the key components of Google’s plan, the city council will discuss on Tuesday:

Up to 7,000 new homes have spread to different sites in three complete neighborhoods, targeting 20% ​​as an affordable unit. Up to 299,000 square feet for retail and community space. There are up to 31 acres of public parks, 19 of which are dedicated to the city. 3.1 million square feet of office space spanning six locations. Mountain View Wisman School District Potential School Site. Three ground district office parking structures and one district parking structure for hotels and other retail stores. New pedestrian and bicycle roads.

In a letter to the city council on Sunday, Cliff Chambers of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning said that Google’s planning process went beyond the vision of the North Bay Shore Precision Plan adopted by the city council in 2014. “. An excellent blend of urbanism and ecology has become a strong sense of place. “

Chambers praised Google’s proposal to build 7,000 new homes. This is the 5,760 homes that the search giant was paying attention to when sharing a previous set of plans with city officials in 2019, and the affordable price limit of over 500 certificates planned. It’s a jump from the house. for. The transportation network for this project is also “very well thought out,” writes Chambers, as it makes it easier for residents and employees to walk and bike to many destinations in the village.

But like other community advocates and some council members, Chambers is worried about the long schedule and wants the city and Google to tweak the tech company’s eight-step construction approach. is. Phase 1 now includes the demolition of existing office space, which Google calls the “Shorebird” district, and the rebuilding of offices into new buildings and 1,118 homes.

Google’s proposed retail and commercial site concept.SITELAB Urban Studios in one of the North Bayshore districts north of Mountain View SITELAB Urban Studios

Google will then build 1,794 new homes in Phase 2, office buildings in the Shorebird area in Phases 3 and 4, and 612 homes and some retail space in Phase 5. The rest of the construction will take place in Phases 6-8.

“We need to tweak the phased plan and hope that attention is paid to making the full neighborhood feasible as soon as possible,” Chamber said. He added that the coalition’s main message is “the planning process is very long and we hope that the vision of this master plan will be implemented as quickly as possible.”

Mountain View Deputy Mayor Lucas Ramirez hopes to include certain milestones and indicators in the development deal, similar to the Downtown West deal between San Jose and Google, but the proposal is pretty good. He said he was satisfied. These benchmarks in project construction ensure that San Jose will benefit from the proposal during its long construction period, and Ramirez said Mountainview would “want to negotiate similar types of results.”

“I understand the need for a long time frame, but Congress and the community are very interested in ensuring that the proposed community benefits are actually delivered in a reasonable amount of time. I think, “Ramirez said. “The community has great expectations for this project and we’re happy to be able to set some criteria and pricing. If Phase 1 hasn’t been implemented yet by the 15th year,” Okay, this. You can use the “is too late” mechanism to bring some benefit to the community. “

Ramirez said his role as policy and legislative analyst for San Jose city council member Sergio Jimenez gave him insight into how Mountain View and San Jose differ in their relationship with Google.

“San Jose and Mountain View work very differently with Google,” Ramirez says. “In Mountain View, in contrast to San Jose, which adopted Google’s vision and created a set of regulations,” land use, height, parking requirements, and expected benefits are: ” There is already an accurate plan for the North Bay Shore to say. It was almost in line with it. It turned out to be much more difficult for San Jose to try to work at the same time. Mountain View already has its regulatory framework and vision. “

