Leading the Defense Innovation Unit: Conversation with Michael Brown





This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

Organized by Michael J. Keegan, the Business of Government Hour features conversations with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way governments do business. The show will cover topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public services, and the mission of government in the 21st century.

At this week’s show:

How does the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) carry out its important mission? What are you doing to attract innovative and start-ups to help solve influential national security issues? What are the most promising emerging technologies to protect the country? Host Michael Keegan will investigate these questions and more with Michael Brown, director of the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

Listen to the full show:

Guest background:

Michael Brown is the director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) of the US Department of Defense. Founded in 2015, DIU provides the military with state-of-the-art commercial capabilities in a faster and more cost-effective way than traditional defense acquisition methods. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, and the Department of Defense, DIU is part of a major innovation ecosystem across the country and has direct ties to organizations that strengthen the foundation of national security innovation.

Previously, Michael served as White House Presidential Innovation Fellow at DoD for two years (2016-2018). He is a co-author of the Pentagon study on China’s participation in the US venture ecosystem and catalyzes the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA). FIRRMA signed the law in August 2018, providing extended jurisdiction to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

In addition, he led the Pentagon-sponsored new investment vehicle, the National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) initiative, funding dual-use hardware technology companies.

Until August 2016, Michael was the world leader in cybersecurity and CEO of Symantec Corporation, the world’s 10th largest software company with $ 4 billion in revenue and more than 10,000 employees. rice field. Michael has been a member of the Symantec Board since it merged with Veritas in 2005. During his tenure as CEO (2014-2016), Michael led the development of a strategy focused on the security business, sold the Veritas Storage Software business and hired new talent. Executive Leadership Team and Improved Operating Income 300 Basis Points. In addition, he led the clarification of a new corporate culture that promotes innovation.

Michael is the former Chairman and CEO of Quantum Corporation (1995-2003), a leader in the computer storage industry. As CEO of Quantum, the company has achieved record revenues of $ 6 billion as the world leader in the disk drive and tape drive business for personal computers. He joined Quantum in 1984 and served on the board from 1995 to 2014.

After leaving Quantum, Michael was chairman of Equal Logic, a storage array company. Dell acquired EqualLogic for $ 1.4 billion in 2008. This is the largest full cash transaction for a venture-backed company to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://federalnewsnetwork.com/business-of-government-hour/2021/12/leading-the-defense-innovation-unit-a-conversation-with-michael-brown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos