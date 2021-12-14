Due to a bug in Android, passing 911 calls may be blocked.Here’s how to fix it





Alberto Villarreal, a mobile and laptop creative lead, has a Pixel 4 smartphone while interviewing at Google in Mountain View, CA on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. (APPhoto / Jeff Chiu)

(NEXSTAR) Google has confirmed that it is working on a horrifying glitch fix that could prevent some Android users from calling 911 in an emergency.

This issue was first reported on Reddit by a Pixel user who was seeking help from a grandmother who appeared to be suffering from a stroke.

“The phone got stuck right after one ring and I couldn’t do anything other than click on an app running in the background for an emergency call,” Redditor wrote. “This is all while letting me know that the phone has sent my location to emergency services. Sadly, I can tell the other person which apartment I am in. I couldn’t tell what the actual emergency was because I didn’t. “

As the phone rings, you may not realize that the problem is on your side, Mashable reports. The line is busy and no one seems to be responding. However, even if you check the call history, the outgoing call is not displayed.

After investigating the reported issue, Google confirmed that the issue could be reproduced. According to the company, the issue is limited to “a few devices that have the Microsoft Teams app installed when the user isn’t logged in.”

“We have determined that this issue is due to an unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system,” the company told Reddit. “This issue affects emergency calls, so both Google and Microsoft are very prioritizing this issue, and an update for the Microsoft Teams app will be available soon.”

Google announced on January 4th that it will release a fix for the Android operating system. In the meantime, an update for the Teams app has been released to patch the issue.

The company suggests doing the following to keep Android users unaffected:

Check if your device is running Android 10 or later. Only users of Android 10 and later versions may be affected. If you have downloaded Microsoft Teams, make sure you are signed in. Only users who have downloaded the app but have not signed in will be affected. If you’re signed in to Teams, stay signed in and update your app to the latest version. If you’re not signed in, uninstall the app, then reinstall it to update to the latest version of Teams.

