Who got your email?Google and Microsoft, mainly – Eurasia Review





Who actually sends, receives, and perhaps most importantly saves your business emails? Probably Google and Microsoft unless you live in China or Russia. And the market share of these two companies continues to grow.

This is the conclusion reached by a group of computer scientists at the University of California, San Diego. The group surveyed email service providers used in hundreds of thousands of Internet domains between 2017 and 2021.

Stephen Savage, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of California, San Diego, and one of the senior authors of the dissertation, said our research team focused on a small number of providers and service providers with outsourced e-mail. I have shown empirically how much I am doing.

The team presented the findings at the Internet Measurement Conference 2021, which was effectively held from November 2nd to 4th, 2021.

This concentration has several consequences. The impact of service failures and data breaches will increase. It also exposes non-US businesses and users to potential subpoenas from US government agencies.

Let’s take a brief look at the differences between domains and service providers. The second half of the email address is the domain of the company or agency. For example, ucsd.edu is the domain of the University of California, San Diego. Email service providers are companies that provide the infrastructure behind the scenes that allows you to send and receive email and store messages. Therefore, the ucsd.edus email service is provided by a combination of Google and Microsoft email services.

As of June 2021, Google and Microsoft are the leading providers of popular domains with market shares of 28.5% and 10.8%, respectively. By comparison, GoDaddy leads the market in serving smaller domains with a 29% market share. The author also observed a higher level of concentration over time. Google and Microsoft’s market share has increased by 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, since June 2017.

Part of the growth comes from the small domain used to host its own email. Self-hosted domains have switched to providers in all categories, but more than a quarter have changed their mail providers to Google and Microsoft, said Alex Liu, Ph.D. in Computer Science at the University of California, San Diego. Student and lead author of the dissertation.

More affected by outages and data breaches

The concentration of email service providers has led to far greater service outages. Global outages that affected Gmail and drives in August and December 2020 – Gmail alone has an estimated 1.5 billion users. Outlook recently shut down in October 2021 and an estimated 400 million people are using this service.

The concentration of email service providers also puts more people at risk in the event of a data breach. One of the most commonly cited examples is Yahoo’s data breach that exposes at least 500 million user accounts. Recently, a flaw in the Microsoft Exchange protocol has been shown to leak hundreds of thousands of credentials.

Legal impact

Two major US-based email service providers, Google and Microsoft, are widely used by non-US organizations, especially in Europe, North America, South America, most of Asia, and to a lesser extent Russia. There seems to be. For example, 65% of the Brazilian domains in the researcher dataset host email on Google or Microsoft. However, they are not used in China.

However, outsourcing email services to US companies can also have legal implications. Under the 2018 CLOUD Act, US-based providers provide US law enforcement agencies with stored customer data, including email, regardless of the location of the data or the nationality or place of residence of the customer using the data. You may be legally forced to do so. data.

Perhaps as a result, Tencent has an overwhelming market share in China, 41%, and Russia’s Yandex is 32%. Both countries have shown their preference for maintaining control over data access.

In addition, an increasing number of email domains are contracting with email security providers such as ProofPoint and Mimecast. These companies can act as third-party filters for incoming mail, eliminating the need for local security controls. These companies have a market share of almost 7% of large commercial companies. Market share of 17.5% for .gov domains.

