With Dbrands PS5 Darkplates 2.0, I want to get the official set from Sony





Sony has finally announced the official PS5 faceplates in a variety of colors, including red, pink, blue, purple and, thankfully, black. But if you’re looking for an easy way to change the aesthetics of the PS5’s pop colors, check out Dbrands’ new PS5 Darkplates 2.0, which is more rounded and has grills on both sides.

Dbrand sent some to The Verge and I took some of them on the PS5 Digital Edition so I can see what they look like on the console. (Photo taken with my iPhone 12 Mini.)

Here’s what Darkplates 2.0 looks like from the front: Photo courtesy of Jay Peters / The Verge The console is placed horizontally. I also applied a Dbrand matte black strip in the center of the console. This is usually shiny.Photo by Jay Peters / The Verge

I really like the matte black finish of Darkplates 2.0. It feels less noticeable than the PS5’s standard two-tone look. It matches well with the Xbox Series X and the black Nintendo Switch dock. And, like what my colleague Sam Byford observed in the first version of Darkplates, the plastic used in Darkplates 2.0 is rugged and the set is currently priced at $ 59.05, so I’m happy.

This is the PS5 with Darkplates 2.0 next to my Xbox Series X. Photo: Jay Peters / The Verge Yes, my TV stand is currently made of a movable box. I’m working on it.Photo by Jay Peters / The Verge

There are few fans of the big grills on each dark plate. Dbrand claims on its website that the grill makes the PS5 run colder. However, I haven’t personally encountered the problem of overheating on the console when using the original PS5 faceplate, so I can’t guarantee that the grill will make a meaningful difference.

The grill occupies a large part of the dark plate. Photo courtesy of Jay Peters / The Verge Let’s take a closer look at the grill here. There is a removable mesh grill on the inside.Photo by Jay Peters / The Verge

Like Sony’s official face plate and dark plate 1.0, there are Easter eggs inside the plate. Sony etched the microtexture of the PlayStation icons featuring the PlayStation symbols, and Dark Plate 1.0 twisted Dbrands on those icons. For Darkplates 2.0, Dbrand chose to write many binaries. When I asked Dbrand what that meant, the binary was an excerpt from a cease and desist letter that Sony sent to the company regarding Darkplates 1.0.

It’s a lot of 0s and 1s.Photo by Jay Peters / The Verge

I really liked Darkplates 2.0. I generally prefer black electronics, and I wasn’t a fan of PS5s design when it was announced. The colors are great, but nothing about the overall look has been clicked with me.

Maybe that huge grill. The Darkplates design may be a way to expose the light bar in the center of the console. This can be distracting depending on where you are in the living room. But perhaps that’s just the fact that I’m used to the original design of the PS5. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still ridiculous, but for me it’s the PS5’s pop color and everything, and you’ll probably get Sony’s new $ 54.99 color faceplate in dark colors while preserving its original look. Probably.

Dbrand pointed out this tweet when asked to comment on Sony’s new PS5 faceplate.

