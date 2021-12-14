India’s Netflix plan will be reduced.Now start with Rs149: here are the details





Netflix has announced new and discounted prices for plans in India. Mobile-only plans start at 149 rupees per month instead of the previous 199 rupees per month. The new plan applies to all customers. This move could be part of Netflix’s attempt to attract more subscribers in the country, given that Netflix continues to be the most expensive streaming service in the country.

Under the new pricing structure, the Netflix Basic plan will cost 199 rupees per month. Previously it was a monthly Rs499 plan, so this is a significant price cut. The standard Netflix plan costs 499 rupees per month instead of the previous 649 rupees.

Finally, the premium plan, the most expensive Netflix plan, costs 649 rupees per month. This plan previously cost Rs 799 per month. Here are some other details to keep in mind about your new plan.

Netflix has some new discounted prices for India. This is a glance. (Image credit: Netflix) Netflix’s new plans and features

The Netflix mobile plan currently starts with Rs149 per month. The mobile plan supports either mobile or tablet at 480p resolution. This plan does not allow you to access Netflix on your TV or computer. However, you can only access your account on one device at a time.

The basic plan of 199 rupees per month also limits the resolution to 480p, but you can also access your account on your computer or TV. However, the limited number of devices remains one.

Netflix’s standard plan is currently Rs499 per month and supports two devices at the same time. The resolution is 1080p. You can access your account on your mobile, TV, computer or tablet.

Currently, the most premium Netflix account costs Rs 649 per month, has a resolution of 4K, and allows you to access the app from four devices at the same time. Content can be viewed on all four devices: mobile, tablet, computer, and TV.

Netflix has cut prices, but rival Amazon has raised prices for the Amazon Prime service. This gives users access to the Prime Video service. Amazon Prime costs Rs 1499 a year in India compared to the previous price of Rs 999 a year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/netflix-announces-new-reduced-prices-for-plans-starting-at-rs-149-all-the-details-7671709/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos