Key Google Algorithm Updates You Need to Know for the 2022 Plan





Every year, the Google search algorithm is updated thousands of times to show the most relevant and reliable results most prominently.

According to search engines, this ongoing commitment to searcher experience and quality of results has helped Google reduce the number of irrelevant results displayed on search results pages by more than 40% over the last five years.

Most of these updates are overlooked, but there are frequent updates that really rock the SEO boat.

In this column, we’ll look back at the updates that have formed SEO over the past year and how they will affect future plans.

Here are five of the most influential Google search updates since 2021:

1. Update page experience

Google began rolling out the long-awaited Page Experience update in June 2021 and announced its completion on September 2.

Since it was first released in November 2020, SEO experts and marketers of all kinds have been waiting for this.

This update provides a page experience score that marketers can see in a new report in the Google Search Console.

The page experience is pretty trivial. It was designed to improve what searchers experience on each website. The score takes into account the following:

Core Web Vitals: A set of metrics that measure page performance from a UX perspective Mobile Usability: Pages should not have mobile usability errors Security Issues: Site security issues and all pages of the site Will be disqualified from good status. HTTPS Usage: The page must be served over HTTPS in order to be subject to a good page experience status. Advertising Experience: Sites must not use advertising techniques that do not distract, disrupt, or otherwise provide a good user experience.

Since its first rollout, Google has made it clear that safe browsing is not a ranking signal.

On August 4, 2021, this Google Search Central blog post update states: “The safe browsing system continues to play an important role in keeping Google search users safe and will continue to be flagged in search consoles other than the page experience.”

Useful resources:

2. Google Link Spam Update

Google warned marketers in July that the link spam update would have measurable results for affected people:

“In our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of our search results, we are launching a new anti-link spam change today, which we call the“ Link Spam Update… ”.

Sites participating in link spam will have their searches re-evaluated by the algorithm, which will make changes to your search. “

The update announcement was embedded in a post on the Google Search Central blog under the subheading “Improvement of the system to combat link spam.”

It read:

“In an ongoing effort to improve the quality of search results, we are today launching a new anti-link spam change called the” Link Spam Update. “

This algorithm update, which will be rolled out over the next two weeks, will be even more effective in identifying and disabling link spam more broadly across multiple languages. “

At the time, Google advised SEO professionals and marketers to ensure that they follow inbound and outbound link best practices to create high-quality content and focus on improving the user experience.

“Use properly tagged links to raise awareness of your site and monetize your site with properly tagged affiliate links,” the announcement read.

Useful resources:

3. Summer Broad Core Update

Google started rolling out core updates in June, running out of time to implement all its original goals and resuming where it was suspended in July.

Danny Sullivan tweeted at the time:

“Some of the improvements planned for the June 2021 update are not yet ready, so we’ll move on to the ones that are ready and continue the rest with the July 2021 update.

Most sites will not be aware of any of these updates, as is common with core updates. “

However, as Roger Montti pointed out in an analysis of how the July core algorithm update behaved, it was rather unusual for two spam updates to precede this.

SEO experts speculated that this update increased People Also Ask results, could have targeted image search results in some way, and could have accidentally increased spam in search results. ..

Google’s long-standing (and somewhat frustrating) advice on updating core algorithms is that there’s nothing really ready or recoverable, except consistently great. This was no exception.

Interestingly, however, Google’s John Mueller suggested at the Search Central SEO’s business hours hangout in October that content improvements are more likely to help recover from algorithm updates than technical fixes. ..

Useful resources:

4. April Product Review Update

In April, Google released an update designed to increase search visibility and reward higher quality and detailed product reviews.

This update was released on April 8, 2021 and is specifically targeted at “thin content that simply summarizes a set of products.”

The first development only affected English reviews, and Mordy Oberstein wrote a good overview of who appears to be affected and why.

“This is separate from our regular core updates, but the advice we provide on creating high-quality content for them is also relevant here,” Google said at the time. I did.

Search engines encouraged content authors to ask themselves about their product reviews.

“If necessary, express expert knowledge about the product? Beyond what the manufacturer provides, what the product is physically or how it is used. Do you want to show your own content? Do you provide quantitative measurements of how your product is measured in different categories of performance? Do you want to set your product apart from the competition? Do you want to cover an equivalent product to consider or describe the product that best suits your particular application or situation? Based on your research, explain the advantages and disadvantages of a particular product? How the product has evolved? Will previous models or releases provide improvements, address issues, or help users make purchase decisions? Key determinants of product categories and their areas Do you want to identify product performance in? For example, in a car review, fuel efficiency, safety, and handling are important decision factors in these areas, and it may be decided to evaluate performance. Please explain the important choices in how to design the product and the impact on the user beyond what the manufacturer says.? “

Google recently announced that another product review update will be rolled out over the three weeks of December. It is designed to reward genuine high quality reviews.

Useful resources:

5. Introduction of MUM

Google’s MUM plan was arguably the most influential announcement for this year’s search.

The Multitasking Integration Model (MUM) uses the power of AI to help searchers complete more complex tasks. At the time of the first announcement about it, MUM trained in 75 different languages ​​and was welcomed by Google as being 1,000 times more powerful than BERT.

MUM understands the information from text and images, and Google plans to extend its capabilities to include video and audio.

Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow and Vice President of Search, announced on May 18, 2021 that “in the coming months and years, we will introduce MUM-powered features and improvements to our products.”

Practical applications of MUM technology in Google Search have already been seen, for example, processing and understanding queries for vaccine information, creating new ways to explore and discover topics.

MUM will provide Google’s algorithms with a better understanding of search queries, content quality and relevance over the coming months and years.

This is not an optimization “for”. Rather, MUM is a technology that needs to be recognized and understood as it undoubtedly continues to raise the bar in terms of content quality, relevance, and usefulness.

Useful resources:

Other Google Updates and Featured Stories

This is not a comprehensive list of Google updates that have shaped the world of SEO over the last 12 months.

This is at least some other development you need to know when developing a digital marketing strategy a year ahead.

Passing ranking

Google announced in February that the algorithm could consider passages from pages as an additional ranking factor for English queries in the United States.

November core algorithm update

Overall, feedback from the SEO community suggests that this update was fairly modest. As Jim Boykin of Internet Marketing Ninjas said, “Overall, this is just another algo update … there are always winners and losers every time.”

October Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines Update

Google added five revisions to its Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines in October. This includes updating guidance on how to research the reputation of websites and creators, and changing the way we define “groups of people” in the YMYL category.

Google updates schema markup requirements

In October, Google changed the requirements of the HowTo, QAPage, and Special Announcement schemas to simplify these structured data types. You can also see changes to structured data for review.

Google algorithm update targets slander

The New York Times reported in June that Google plans to algorithmically curb websites that publish unconfirmed or defamatory claims against others. See Matt Southern’s article on updates for more details.

Get ready for a successful SEO strategy in 2022

You don’t have to keep track of all Google updates. However, recognizing new features, SERP opportunity shifts, and major Google updates provides an essential context for what you see in your site’s performance data.

ICYMI can also keep the search engine journal SEO2021 industry survey results handy as it navigates the changing search environment and strategizes how to turn this year’s challenges into opportunities in 2022. increase.

Also, if team members are looking for educational resources to speed up their run start in January, be sure to check out their ebook library, browse these on-demand webins, and watch the SEJ show podcast. give me.

For your SEO success!

Other resources:

Featured Image: Shutterstock / Dilok Klaisataporn

