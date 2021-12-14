Google and Disney Fight may remove ESPN, ABC, etc. from YouTube TV





Google and Disney seem to be struggling to sign new streaming deals, which can make a difficult difference for YouTube TV subscribers. On Monday, Google began informing YouTube TV customers that a series of networks owned by The Walt Disney Company could be lost if the current transaction between the two expired on Friday. This means that YouTube TV subscribers may not be able to access ESPN, ABC, FX, National Geographic, Disney Channel and more.

At this point, it’s not clear what the two sides are doing, but it needs to be resolved by Friday. If they can’t reach an agreement, YouTube TV will remove all Disney’s networks, but the service will also lower prices to reflect the loss. YouTube TV reduces the cost of live TV from $ 64.99 per month to $ 49.99 per month.

In an official blog post, YouTube TV said it wanted Disney to offer “fair terms” before reaching a new agreement.

“If Disney provides us with fair terms, we will renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a blog post. “However, if we can’t sign the deal by Friday, Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and the monthly fee will be reduced by $ 15 from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 (this content has been removed from the platform). It remains) .. “.

“Like all our partners, we ask Disney to treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider. As long as we offer the same size of service across Disney channels, we will charge the same price. I will provide it. “The post continued.

This is the second time Google has been in this position at a media company in the last few months. YouTube TV was preparing to remove all NBC Universal networks at the end of September. Google and NBCU announced a new deal in early October.

“Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a very successful track record of negotiating such contracts with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach fair market-based contracts. I promise, “Disney said in his own statement. “We are optimistic that we can sign a deal and continue to provide YouTube TV customers with live sports and news coverage, as well as children’s, family and general entertainment programming.”

Want to see YouTube TV stay on Disney’s network? Let us know in the comments!

