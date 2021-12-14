Realme GT 2 Pro was discovered on the 3C certified site, and 65W fast charging support is now available.





A Realme smartphone, which appears to be the Realme GT 2 Pro, is said to have been found on a 3C certification site in China. The smartphone was found under the internal codename RMX3300 and only mentions network connectivity and charging specifications. Recently, Realme announced that it will hold a launch event for the Realme GT 2 series on December 20, and it is speculated that a Chinese technology giant will launch the Realme GT 2 Pro. It has been confirmed that future flagship products will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A 3C list of Realme smartphones with an internal model designation RMX3300 was recently discovered online. This list is presumed to be from the following Realme GT 2 Pro: The smartphone is shown with a 5G connection and supports 65W fast charging. The new charging specs could mean that the next smartphone will get two variations of different charging specs, as seen in previous reports. The 3C list was discovered by MySmartPrice.

Realme recently announced that it will be hosting a special Realme GT 2 Series launch event on December 20th. The event will effectively take place on Facebook and YouTube at 9am GMT (2:30 pm IST). Chinese tech giants haven’t yet revealed all the devices that will be announced during the event, but it is speculated that they may launch the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro Price (Forecast)

The Realme GT 2 Pro is rumored to be priced at RMB 4,000 (about 47,700 rupees). You can also get a special variation that is said to sell for RMB 5,000 (about Rs 59,600).

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications (Forecast)

The Realme GT 2 Pro specification includes a 6.8-inch WQHD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Future smartphones are also said to have a triple rear camera setup headed by a 50 megapixel primary sensor. In addition, Realme smartphones are reported to have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. As mentioned earlier, Realme smartphones have been confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

