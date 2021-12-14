Realme GT 2 Pro will be announced on December 20th.See expected features and prices





Realme announced that the new smartphone Realme GT2 will debut on December 20th in the Realme GT2 series. Chinese smartphone makers will launch the Realme GT 2 Pro at this world premiere. Realme has already announced that it will use the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. Smartphones are rumored to ship with a 120Hz refresh rate and 12GB of RAM. Realme is targeting young photography enthusiasts with the GT 2 Pro. It will be a 5G compatible handset.

Realme’s next flagship product will be priced in the premium category at prices ranging from 40,000 to 45,000 for the Indian market.

Realme GT 2 Pro may come with a 6.8 inch FHD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In optics, it is believed to have a 50MP main lens and two other lenses, ultra-wide-angle and macro. Selfie photo could be a 32MP shooter. For computing, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the OS, your smartphone may have Android 11 on top of the Realmes skin.

The battery can be 5.000mAh along with a 65W quick charger.

The realme GT 2 Series will introduce the world’s three world’s first innovation forward technologies on December 20th. The event aims to bring breakthrough technology to millions of users around the world. The realme GT 2 Series is the most premium flagship ever, and realme intends to take a step into the global high-end market and explore cutting-edge technology, “says Realme.

By making technology and design more accessible to younger customers, realme has become the world’s youngest smartphone brand in the Top 6 and has been able to maintain its momentum of global expansion.

Realme is the first high-end flagship smartphone, aiming to make a positive first impression on young users in terms of technology and innovation. At this event, realme will showcase three world-first technologies in the GT2 series, including materials, photography and communications. “

