How to win a personal branding game with the Google Knowledge Panel

It is an undeniable fact that Google search results help shape the perception of our world. We do nothing but answer life’s questions, big or small. Most people have internalized the old saying that they don’t believe everything they read on the Internet, but they believe Google will provide accurate and relevant information. This is especially true if the information comes directly from Google rather than from a third-party website. When viewing SERP (Search Engine Results Page), it is now the second nature to accept the information presented without hesitation. After all, Google’s algorithms are designed to provide facts.

What if there is a way to use that trust to promote your own branding image? An up-and-coming tool for effective management, this method is arguably the future of online branding.

What is the Google Knowledge Panel?

The Knowledge Panel is a box that appears when you search Google for a well-known entity (people, places, organizations, etc.). Displayed on the right side of the search results page, it provides users with a snapshot of information about the topic and displays only the information that Google considers true. Users use search engines to discover fair and impartial facts about the subject. Google’s Knowledge Panel reflects that need.

Search engine algorithms work in many ways, much like the human brain. As you form a concise yet accurate knowledge panel, you collect important details about the topic and draw the connections between those details to produce a cohesive image. Basically, the Knowledge Panel reflects Google’s understanding of the world, and most importantly, the brand’s understanding in one summary.

Take my personal SERP as an example.[概要]In the section, Google tells users everything they need to know about my brand. It contains notable keywords such as IT experts and entrepreneurs, as well as a list of companies that Ive has worked and founded. The best part? It even displays a prominent icon for the best place to contact me: my personal website, Twitter and LinkedIn.

We also control how Google describes its brand: the language it uses, the information it chooses, the links it displays, and everything else. After searching for my name, the first thing users see is a photo of my face, followed by more information about my brand. This establishes trust between me and the audience (it has been repeatedly proven that connecting information to the human face makes people more likely to trust). Therefore, you can use the Knowledge Panel to establish an immediate connection with your audience and potential consumer base.

This is just one example of how the Knowledge Panel can improve you and your business. In fact, it can help you achieve among your most important marketing goals: Affecting 100% of your brand message.

Why you need to have one

Employers, media and prospects use personal brands to measure and classify human expertise. Given the competitiveness of our business, we want to present a compelling and compelling debate about why services are an obvious choice. The Knowledge Panel can help with that.

Trust is an essential survival tactic. Primitives needed trust to find companions to protect themselves, build bonds with others, and overcome unimaginable difficulties.

This core brain function was not simply extinguished by the invention of the Internet. Id claims that only that has become stronger. Think about all the scams you have to avoid: Most people can’t spend the day without receiving a deceptive phone call or an email asking for a Social Security number about an extended warranty for a car. Essential as a trusted and experienced industry leader. Therefore, the knowledge panel is an invaluable asset in brand development. Google is considered an omniscient and unbiased database that presents only the most trusted sources of information. Winning the trust of Google means winning the trust of the Internet.

Consumers are trained to associate knowledge panels with celebrities comparable to Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, which makes sense. Google has always focused on user satisfaction and just wants to spend time on the entity that the user actually asks, but the variety of scopes and topics is expanding rapidly.

These are the three basic benefits of the Knowledge Panel.

They position you as a trusted and prestigious authority within your industry. They answer the basic questions users search for and provide links to supplemental information in a single search. (You don’t have to visit multiple websites to get answers.) Bring your brand identity, message, and product / service to life in one short blurb.

When I first learned about the Knowledge Panel, my first thought was the fallacy to the classical authority, who claims that the facts are true just because the person who appeals to the authority supports it. I admit that it was. It looks better than you just by expressing the basic knowledge that raises brand awareness and emphasizes your own message.

My own brand proves this. Before creating the Knowledge Panel, reporters never approached me. I was successful, but not on their radar. However, the day after publishing Stop Getting Fu * cked by Technical Recruiters: A Nerd’s Guide to Negotiating Salary And Benefits, which I wrote with ZoeRose, Google’s algorithms decided I was right and left the Knowledge Panel overnight. I built it. Reporters, prospects, and industry peers all began to take me more seriously and were even given the opportunity to appear on national television in Turkey.

Get one

Whether you’re new to the world of branding or an established business tycoon excited about these benefits, you probably ask, how can you get it? mosquito? I’d like to tell you to go to your Google account and sign up, but the answer isn’t that simple. The easiest approach is to write a book or insert a schema markup into your personal blog HTML in a non-trivial way on a Wikipedia page to make sure you include all the information you want Google to know, and then as much as possible. It is to make a lot of noise. Focus on the media and your brand.

Neither of these options can be completed in one day. But regardless of your approach, it’s undeniable that you can use Google’s Knowledge Panel to enhance your personal brand, maintain your message, and increase your business exposure. Given Google’s ever-evolving algorithms, it’s clear that they will soon become important branding essentials and will no longer be reserved for A-list celebrities and scientific celebrities. With this new option open to you and your competitors, it may be time to think about what the Knowledge Panel can achieve.

