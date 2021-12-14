IPhone 14 Pro model rumored to have a 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM





As previously rumored, Apple will release four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s a schedule. Analyst Jeff Pu.

In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu has two Pro models with a triple-lens rear camera system with an upgraded 48-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lens. I said. This is consistent with information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed in April that a 48-megapixel lens would support 8K video recording.

Pu also expects the iPhone 14 Pro model to have 8GB of RAM. This is an increase from the 6GB on the iPhone 13 Pro model. This rumor sounds plausible, but Pu’s other iPhone 14 specs seem far less likely, including his claim that all four iPhone 14 models will have a 120Hz display. is. In September, display industry analyst Ross Young said the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models would stick to 60Hz displays.

Pu also said that while the iPhone 13 lineup starts with 128GB of storage, the standard iPhone 14 model starts with 64GB of storage.

Pu has a lot of experience with Apple rumors. For example, he claimed exactly that 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models with mini LED displays would be available in 2021, but was wrong with the HomePod with a 3D sensing camera to be released in 2019. ..

