Apple’s 27-inch “iMac Pro” equipped with a mini LED display will be released in the spring of 2022





According to a positive article about Apple’s upcoming devices, written by display analyst Roth Young, Apple’s next-generation big screen, the iMac Pro, will be available next spring.

According to Young, the new iMac is “scheduled for spring,” and spring in the Northern Hemisphere runs from March 20th to June 21st. Apple often holds events in the spring, so the new iMac is the annual spring event.

There have been rumors of an “iMac” with a larger 27-inch display, but recent information, including details from Young, shows that Apple maintains a 27-inch display size. The device uses a mini LED display similar to the MacBook Pro and supports a ProMotion refresh rate of 120Hz.

To simplify the naming strategy, the new ‌iMac‌ is sometimes referred to as the “‌iMac‌Pro”. This distinguishes it from the 24-inch iMac and is equivalent to a MacBook Pro machine. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to use the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as the 2021 MacBook Pro model.

There are rumors that Apple will move to OLED displays on some Macs and iPads instead of mini LEDs, and Young also touches on the subject in his analysis. Young believes that OLED iPads and MacBooks should not be expected until 2023 at the earliest.

Currently, Apple’s mini LED panels are more expensive than similar OLED panels, but the adoption of OLEDs and the continued adoption of mini LEDs depends on how quickly the price of mini LEDs drops. Young says the price difference is “important” in the “battle between OLEDs and mini LEDs.”

