Does not have to be a ranking authority





Google search advocate John Mueller said that not all websites need to be considered authorities in order to rank high in search results.

This is explained in the Google Search Central SEO business hours Hangouts recorded on December 10.

Brian Harnish joined the live stream and asked Mueller a follow-up question about his comments on Reddit about website permissions.

After publishing 30 articles on a particular subject, Mueller said it’s difficult to call the site authoritative.

In that case, Harnish asks how Google looks at a single-page website.

This added more context to the statement made on Reddit, stating that not all websites need to position themselves as authoritative.

Read Mueller’s full answer in the section below.

Google’s John Mueller On Website Authority

As far as single-page websites are concerned, Mueller says it’s possible to make good things.

His comment that more than 30 pages are needed to be considered authoritative was related to a critical, high-level subject.

For example, a website cannot publish 30 articles about a medical condition and be considered to have the same authority as a doctor.

Mueller said:

“I think we can make a good one-page site, so from that point of view, I’m not too worried about it.

As far as I can remember, I think the Reddit post looked like this: “I’ve created 30 blog posts. They’re really good, so my website must be credible.”

And, in my view, going away and creating 30 blog posts doesn’t automatically make your website reliable.

In particular, for more important topics, you can’t create 30 blog posts on medical topics and say, “I’m the doctor who wrote 30 articles.” That was the direction I was heading there. “

Most sites don’t have to be concerned about being authoritative. They can still put content out there and have it ranked in search results.

Mueller shows an example of a small business that sells a product or service. A company does not have to be a leader in the field for customers to find their products.

“And for many websites, that doesn’t mean you need to be seen as an authority. You essentially put your content out there. If you’re a small business, you’re selling something You don’t have to be an authority.

In particular, it’s often very focused on this one thing, like a one-page website, and you don’t have to be authorized to do that one thing.

To sell, I don’t know, ebooks, or provide information about business hours. It’s like information.

So from that point of view, I have a one-page website, so I don’t think it’s a problem at all. “

Mueller goes on to say that a one-page website is a good starting point, but it can grow from there at any time.

Consider how you can add pages to your site in the future so that your site doesn’t get stuck where new content continues to be added to a single page.

“When it comes to starting with a one-page website, that’s fine, but one day think about where you want to go.

Maybe you want to create more pages and find a way to keep yourself in the corner. Well, I always have to put everything on one page. But if you find that it fits, rather expand it. “

Listen to Mueller’s full response in the video below:

Featured image: Ribkhan / Shutterstock

