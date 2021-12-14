Share feedback on diversity, equity and inclusive efforts in DC’s technology community in this study





As we enter the New Year, DC’s technical and business leaders are preparing to support the district’s diverse founders’ growth over the year.

The Washington, DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP), a non-profit organization in the city’s business sector, works with Mayor Muriel Bauzer and the Office of the Deputy Mayor of Planned Economic Development to assess the city’s diversity and inclusion efforts in the technology scene. It was started. The goal is to gather prospects for DC’s technology inclusion efforts and identify issues that may help the district address them.

The new survey is an update to the Mayor of Bauser’s Road to Inclusion Report, first published in 2016, which was the first measurement and roadmap of the city’s efforts. Kevin Morgan, director of recruitment and retention for WDCEP’s technology department, said the first report led to the development of Project 500, a business development program for diverse founders. Inclusive Innovation Incubator and Inclusive Innovation Fund. Feedback from this survey will be incorporated into the updated report released in 2022.

The future of diversity, equity and inclusion in the District’s technology ecosystem needs your help. Share your voice in this simple 5-minute survey. Let’s make a difference together today. We value your time and feedback. thank you! #TechInclusion https://t.co/6kQw34ttEd

— WDCEP (@WDCEP) December 8, 2021

Five years after the initial report, Morgan said, with major changes in racial calculations and pandemics, district officials thought it was time to update the report and its roadmap. It is even more unusual for cities to measure these efforts.

“The moment caught up with that first roadmap, which meant that the reality and circumstances at the time seemed to push the boundaries even further,” Morgan told Technical.ly. Now he said, “This is the minimum necessary for a society we must do.”

According to Morgan, the survey is anonymous and targets all technicians in the region, from CEOs and executives to entry-level employees. He wants to understand what has improved since 2016 and the obstacles still remain, especially the issues of the talent pipeline, corporate culture and efforts to develop diverse technical talent in DC.

“The community knows itself better than any expert or researcher so far,” Morgan said. “Therefore, the goal is to create these on-lamps so that you can really understand what’s really happening on the ground.”

Accurately portraying the district’s efforts and issues is important for Morgan to be an agent of long-term, lasting change that supports the overall growth and resilience of the DC technology scene. thinking about. Despite the city’s strong achievements so far, he said there is always a need for improvement and change.

“If we believe we are stagnant, self-blessed, and solved the problem, we are not making progress and standing still in this era is not an option,” Morgan said. “We need feedback. We need honest truth …[and] “This is my story, this is what works, this is what doesn’t. Here I need help and here I can contribute.”

Answer the questionnaire-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/dc/2021/12/13/dei-survey-wdcep/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos