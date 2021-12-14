Opinion: Supercharge our $ 1 trillion bet





How can the construction industry meet the demand and time constraints of federal infrastructure programs? One technical executive states that these needs can be met with technology.

ALICE Technologies

The $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, signed by President Biden in November, will provide general contractors with a fortune of business opportunities. The bill allocates $ 110 billion for highway, bridge and road repairs. This includes $ 66 billion spent on repairing the Amtrak Northeast Corridor Rail System. We have a budget to invest $ 25 billion in airport upgrades and $ 55 billion in water and sewage infrastructure. The president compared this surge in infrastructure spending with the construction of transcontinental railroads and national highway systems. Contractors are licking their lips in anticipation as they are thinking about how their business will benefit.

But while contractors are happy to pass the bill, taxpayers need to worry. After all, I was drafting a bill for the luxury of this infrastructure. Also, companies that have outsourced port modernization and dilapidated bridge upgrades are not always known for their efficiency. According to McKinsey & Company, large construction projects typically complete up to 80% over budget and take 20% longer than originally planned. Will the United States settle for such poor performance on these critical infrastructure projects? We taxpayers are better worth because we are funding this work.

So how can the general contractor we depend on improve our performance? As a tech entrepreneur and an experienced builder, I believe that doubling the technology of general contractors is the best opportunity for improvement. The construction industry is characterized by a delay in the adoption of new technologies. After all, this is an area where Microsoft Excel has long served as an answer to all sorts of problems that exceed its wage grade. However, in the last few years, interest in technology-driven innovation in construction has begun to grow. This change is best illustrated by the growth of venture capital investment in the Contec segment. According to market intelligence company CB Insights, Contec startups received $ 5.1 billion in funding between 2015 and 2019. But this year alone, such companies will receive $ 1.3 billion. This equates to 56% growth and a new financial record.

These investments are funding a variety of companies that can help general contractors to truly improve. For example, in robotics, we have seen the emergence of robots working on all sorts of tasks that are performing faster and cheaper than humans. A good example: Volvo is currently manufacturing self-driving cars that move materials and tools on large sites. Hiltis Jaibot marks and drills overhead anchor holes. This is an iterative task that is efficiently performed by the robot. Also developed by Construction Robotics, the SAM100 works with craftsmen to eliminate manual labor from the work and stack up to 3,000 bricks per day, doubling the speed.

The emergence of exoskeleton wearable technology that provides new functions to construction workers and reduces injuries is also promising. For example, the Ekso Works Industrial Exoskeleton allows construction site team members to lift and use heavy power tools as if they had no weight at all. With Mawashi’s Franco Exoskeleton, masons can easily lift and place heavy masonry blocks. And the Noonees chairless chair relieves pressure on the knees and remaining legs of workers who are standing for long periods of time.

ALICE Technologies has brought artificial intelligence (AI) to the complex and large world of construction. AI sounds futuristic, but it’s already in use in many industries. For example, in the area of ​​customer service, Yalo offers companies AI-powered chatbots that allow customers to do everything from changing flight times to ordering groceries. In health care, Moderna, one of the pioneers of the COVID-19 vaccine, is using AI for drug discovery.

ALICE began by focusing on pre-construction planning, an area where schedulers have long relied on tools such as Excel, Microsoft Project, and tools such as P6, a tool developed decades ago. With the introduction of the ALICE platform, contractors can use AI to generate thousands of full-load construction schedules in the afternoon and try what if analysis to see how changes affect their plans. (For example, if you add a second tunnel boring machine, can this airport tunnel project be completed faster and the construction time reduction is worth the cost of the second machine?) Construction from the early days? We are expanding to stages and providing contractors with AI tools to keep their projects on schedule. , Or modify the schedule and put the project back on track if it is late.

By adopting these innovative technologies, general contractors can mitigate risk and improve their ability to deliver projects on time and on budget. They were convinced they could do so. And in making these changes, the general contractor is trying to squeeze out the greatest possible value from this substantial investment that taxpayers are making to strengthen our country’s infrastructure. Can help. With $ 1.2 trillion in funding now, it’s time to adopt such technology.

