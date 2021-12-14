Live]Pixel 6 Series Receives December 2021 Update on December 13th





Update 1 (12/14/2021 @ 00: 44ET): The December 2021 update has been released on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Scroll to the bottom for more information. Articles published on December 14, 2021 are stored below.

Google releases the Pixel Feature Drop every three months, bringing new features to the Pixel lineup other than platform updates. Earlier this month, the company released the December 2021 Pixel Feature Drop with the latest security patches. At that time, Google announced that the update would first move to the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 series, and Pixel 5a series, with the new Pixel 6 series coming next week. If you have a Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and want to know exactly when you’ll receive the new Pixel Feature Drop, you don’t seem to have to wait too long.

According to Google Japan, the Pixel 6 series will receive the December Pixel Feature Drop on December 13th. Updates are likely to be delivered through gradual rollouts, so not everyone can download them on the same day.

In addition to the December 2021 security patch, Pixel 6 series owners are looking forward to some new features in the new update. These include ultra-wideband (UWB) support with improved Nearby Share, a new wallpaper collection celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities, car crash detection in some markets, and new options for adjusting the activation period of the Google Assistant button. , And the Recorder app in German, French and Japanese.

Update: December 2021 Update begins rolling out to the Pixel 6 series

As promised, Google has begun rolling out the December 2021 security update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This update addresses 80 bugs and includes features introduced in this month’s Feature Drop update. A gradual OTA deployment is currently underway, but if you manually install the update, the OTA and factory images for both devices are already up. You can find step-by-step instructions for flashing OTA.zip files and factory images in Pixelhere.

Complete OTA Download Link:

