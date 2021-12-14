Google experiences internal issues while indexing





Recently, the Google Search Console has sent a number of emails to publishers warning them of redirect errors. However, on Monday the official Google Search Central Twitter account updated the search marketing community and confirmed that an email may have been sent due to an internal index error and is under investigation.

Search community receives GSC emails

The search community has noticed many errors, which are usually relatively rare issues. It is unusual for this to happen.

Glenn Gabe tweeted:

Heads-ups and coverage reports show a significant increase in redirect errors between sites. Analyzing them, these redirects look normal … and also match the crawl statistics error for “server connections” across the affected sites. I think there were too many eggnogs on Googlebot 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ PGY0EkLAcv

— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 12, 2021

Redirection error

Redirection errors are something that many publishers don’t often see in the Google Search Console. This is a technical SEO issue related to 301 and 302 redirects.

In general, redirect errors don’t appear suddenly on their own unless the publisher makes major changes to the website or the plugin updates are very bad.

The Google developer page lists four examples of redirect errors reported by the Google Search Console.

Redirect error For example, a redirect chain URL that is too long is redirected to another URL, such as another URL. This often happens with older websites that update old publishing technologies that use their own URLs to new web publishing technologies that use more standard URLs. Redirect Loop This is a problem when a URL is redirected to another URL that redirects to the first URL, forming an essentially infinite loop. .. Redirected URLs that exceed the maximum URL length This is another technical SEO issue that arises from the Chrome side where the maximum URL length is 2MB. The maximum URL length recommendation is for security and performance reasons. The URL of the redirect chain is bad or empty This is self-explanatory.

Google search console to fix the problem

One of Google’s official Twitter accounts pointed out that there was an internal problem and tweeted a guarantee that the problem was being investigated.

Google tweeted:

“Internal issues are increasing email notifications associated with redirect errors during indexing.

This is not a website issue, but an internal Google issue. I want to solve this problem quickly. “

Internal issues are increasing redirect errors during indexing and associated email notifications. This is not a website issue, but an internal Google issue. I want to fix this problem quickly.

— Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) December 13, 2021

What is the cause of the problem?

Google hasn’t revealed the cause of the problem, it’s just an internal problem.

Many in the search community have expressed the opinion that Google seems to have reduced web page indexing, and some responded to Google’s announcement with questions about it.

Oh, hello? When do you fix pages that aren’t indexed? Go to Duckduckgo.

— Vinyas Gowda (@ Vinyas_gowda95) December 13, 2021

The person asking the question has a good reason to ask. There is no doubt that it may come to mind for others who may be aware of the relationship between the apparent changes in Google’s indexing behavior.

