The Google Pixel Watch will be as beautiful as we can imagine.This is the first image





Google Pixel Watch seems to be the name of the new Google smartwatch currently being identified. Confirmation has not been explicitly made by MountainView, but the first promotional image of the smartwatch leaked on the web a few hours ago was not only the name, but also an image of how the watch arrived. I will report. Next few months.

Google Pixel Watch: This is the first image

Let’s talk about the Google Pixel Watch for months since the first rumors about smartwatches already hit the net late last year. The new Pixel Watch was considered a smartwatch that Google launched with the new Pixel 6, but it wasn’t. Also, given that Google has removed other devices over time, it’s not yet clear when new devices will actually hit the market. Confirmation of arrival is there, even indirectly.

And it’s just the most “talkative” blogger on the web, talking about it in an energetic way, with a video showing an internal promotional image of a smartwatch that reveals some important information as well as confirmation in particular. Although it should be the aesthetic look of a smartwatch with confidence.

And here’s the design of the new future Google Pixel Watch, the same one we’ve seen in the past in the first rumors. A symptom that Mountain View’s new smartwatch has actually been seen in the past and may have been confirmed in these latest images. There is also information on how Google can implement the interface and features of this smartwatch. For example, there are short navigation using Google Maps directly on the device, as well as calls and calendars in addition to fitness and health. It’s a device that aims to achieve what Apple has achieved over the years with the Apple Watch, an important ecosystem based on the combination of hardware and software.

From a design standpoint, the newTruly Revolutionary Pixel Watch: The case and display are perfectly circular, rounded lines that reduce the frame visually. What can really change compared to the past is the research and development of interfaces that appear to be well-studied about the round shape of smart watches, such as maximizing the ease of use of the device.

Unfortunately, there is no other information about the hardware and software levels. Will the new Google Pixel Watch arrive in Italy? I don’t know about this either, as the new Google Pixel 6 will not exist in our country at least until early next year. Indeed, attention to his fictitious arrival is very important. That’s because Google needs to go back and make it clear that it needs to create a real ecosystem just as Apple did it on its own. And this new Google Pixel Watch will certainly be the basic one.

