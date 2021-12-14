Google Earth of Biology is a visually stunning tree of all known life published online





OneZoom is a one-stop site for exploring all life on earth, its evolutionary history, and how much it is endangered.

OneZoom Explorer (available at onezoom.org) maps connections between 2.2 million living species. This is the closest ever to a single view of all species known in science. The interactive tree of life allows users to seamlessly visualize on one web page, zoom in on any species, and explore their relationships with other species. Explorer also contains images of over 85,000 species, as well as vulnerabilities to extinction if known.

OneZoom was developed by Dr. James Rossindel, a biodiversity researcher at Imperial College London, and Dr. Yangwon, an evolutionary biologist at Oxford University. In a paper published today on Ecology and Evolutionary Methods, Dr. Wong and Dr. Rosindel published the results of more than a decade of research and gradually created what they consider to be “Google Earth in Biology.”

Dr. Wong of the Big Data Institute at Oxford University said: “We have developed new algorithms for visualization and data processing and combined them with’big data’collected from multiple sources to create beautiful things. Whether it’s a golden mole or a giant sequoia, people can find their favorite creatures and see how evolutionary history connects them to create the giant tree of all life on Earth. “

Dr. Rosindell of the Department of Life Sciences, Imperial University, said:

The “leaves” that represent the various types on the tree are color-coded according to the risk of extinction. Green indicates that it is not endangered, red indicates that it is endangered, and black indicates that it has recently become extinct. However, most of the leaves on the tree are gray. That is, it has not been evaluated or scientists do not have enough data to know the risk of extinction. Even among the species described by science, only a small portion has been studied or the risk of extinction is known.

Dr. Wong added: Building the OneZoom Tree of Life required an advanced way to collect and combine existing data. It was impossible to manage all of this manually. “

OneZoom Explorer is configured to work on a touch screen, allowing developers to download the software for free for use in educational institutions such as museums and zoos.

Dr. Rosindell commented: But our tools help represent all the species of the earth and allow visitors to lead to their plight. With this project completed and available, we hope that many venues will be interested in using this project to complement their existing displays. “

Dr. Rosindell and Dr. Wong also established the One Zoom Charity with the goal of using the Tree of Life to “promote the education of the general public on evolution, biodiversity and the conservation of various life on earth.” did.

Uniquely, to support this charity, each leaf on the tree is available for sponsorship, allowing anyone to “recruit” seeds and allow OneZoom to continue its mission. Today, over 800 leaves are sponsored by individuals and selected organizations, many of which have a personal message about how they feel connected to nature maintenance.

The team also integrated the data and tree from the Wikipedia project to reveal the “popularity” of all species based on how often the Wikipedia page is displayed. Dr. Wong said: “Perhaps, of course, humans come to the top, but the second most popular gray wolf-swapped the place with the” species “including all pet dogs several times. “

In the botanical world, cannabis comes at the top, followed by cabbage, potatoes and coconuts. The most popular ray-finned fish are sport fishing species, especially salmon and trout.

The tree is now complete. The team wants to create a bespoke “tour” and an experience of connected species in new and imaginative ways, such as a tour of iridescent animals, medicinal plants, and even species named after celebrities. I am. They have created a special screen capture tool to easily save and share user-created tours.

Dr. Rosindell said: “By using One Zoom, we want to give people a whole new way to appreciate the history of evolution and the vastness of life on earth in all its beauty.”

Reference: “Dynamic Visualization of Million Trees: OneZoom Project” by Yan Wong and James Rossindell, Methods in Ecology and Evolution.DOI: 10.1111 / 2041-210X.13766

