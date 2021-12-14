Can Mozilla shake Google addiction? Vox and Group Nine aim to make their move – AdExchanger





Last searched location

Mozilla, which reported revenue on Monday, expects to generate more than $ 500 million in revenue this year. This is about the same as the previous year, up from about $ 465 million last year.

Where does the money come from? Historically, Mozilla’s revenue has relied heavily on Firefox’s Google search license agreement. In 2020, 88% of Mozilla’s total revenue came from Google in exchange for the default search engine status in the Firefox browser bar. This year, it fell to 86%.

In short, that means Mozilla will remain completely dependent on Google for the foreseeable future, for all intent and purpose, TechCrunch reports.

But Mozilla is about to diversify. As advertising changes and the future of web business models get out of balance, we’ve been looking for new and responsible monetization methods that make us stand out in line with our values, Mozilla CEO. Mitchell Baker said.

Rival search engines and browser operators such as Mozilla, Brave, Neeva and DuckDuckGo are all struggling to steal market share from Google Search and Chrome browsers. They have a big hit in the industry and financial support.

However, it’s easy to say.

Crazy like Vox

Two of the biggest names in digital media will be integrated into the new publishing powerhouse.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Vox Media and Group Nine are in preliminary talks to complete a full-stock transaction that will merge the two companies. Post-merger entities are expected to generate more than $ 700 million in revenue and more than $ 100 million in profits in 2022, according to sources familiar with the merger negotiations.

Following the proposed transaction, Vox will own 75% of the newly established company and Group Nine will own it in the other quarters.

The joint venture will be led by Jim Bankoff, Vox Media’s CEO, who confirmed the WSJ reporting on the merger negotiations. Bankoff added that he hopes the deal will be signed soon.

Benlerer, CEO of Group Nine, will serve on the board.

Group nines set up a SPAC last year to consider merger options, but if the deal closes, the investment vehicle will be off the table.

Merged company Vox Nine? Group Vox Media? Once the merger is complete, we may pursue other transactions, including the possibility of a future IPO.

Brand safety

The number of podcast audiences and the total number of podcasts are on the rise, which means marketers need to tackle brand safety from a new angle.

Some of the brand safety issues faced by marketers and media sellers in the field of podcasting are issues already used in digital video, such as keeping brands away from inappropriate content.

But since podcasting is all about audio (obviously), the biggest bet is on AI-powered transcription technology that allows brands to exclude certain podcasts from their media plans.

For example, family-friendly brands may want to keep their products away from real crime by using transcription-based keyword blockers that avoid mentions of violence.

But I still have a lot of questions. Marketers need to strike a balance between scale and safety and consider what happens if the executable audio content is misclassified. Blocking keywords is a clunky tool online, with much easier transcription.

There are also subtle subject areas, such as news and politics, where blocking content can be useful or counterproductive.

However, according to sources at IPG-owned media purchasing agency Mediahub, audio platforms have one major advantage, at least in terms of brand safety. Podcast algorithms don’t tend to suggest new content to people beyond what you’re already listening to.

But wait, there’s more!

When did all the celebrities become creative directors? [NYT]

Commerce agency TheStable has acquired Shopify agencies BVA and Zehner. [release]

Google has enhanced its search bar and autocomplete capabilities. [Search Engine Roundtable]

How Silverblade Partners Deal with Media Business Cash Flow Crisis. [The Rebooting]

Amazon will step up its plans for services like Instacart in Europe and the United States. [The Information]

You have been hired!

Mediaocean has appointed David Berkowitz as SVP of Corporate Marketing and Communications. [release]

Meta has appointed Michelle Klein as Vice President of Global Business Marketing. [Campaign]

DISQO has appointed Yannis Pavlidis as Vice President of Data Science and Analysis. [release]

E-commerce search startup Klevu has hired Dan Griffin to head the partnership in the United States. [release]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/ad-exchange-news/tuesday-14122021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos