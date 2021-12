The Embedded Entrepreneurs Program (E2) at Rocky Hill Country Day School welcomes BrainCo.Cross-curriculum immersive innovation in action team

BrainCo was founded in 2015 by Bicheng Han, a PhD candidate at Harvard Center for Brain Science.

Tweet this

All-day experience in all disciplines impacts grades 4-12 students through hands-on, hands-on work with AI technology. Under the guidance of Meg Stowe, Innovation Director at Rocky Hill Country Day School, students understood neurofeedback and BrainCo. Start by understanding how to leverage neurofeedback to improve your health and reduce stress through our unique technology, Focus Calm.

Utilizing the latest AI wearable headsets, Focus Calm is designed to train your brain to reduce stress by combining proven neurofeedback technology to improve mood and concentration. Just as a heart rate monitor can read your pulse, FocusCalm detects electrical activity in your brain that your headset measures using AI algorithms. This technology supports neuroplasticity studies that have demonstrated that activities such as meditation, neurofeedback, and brain games can be trained to focus and calm the brain.

Another student is the award-winning Brain Computer Interface (BCI) technology, Neuromaker: BrainCo. Engage in the coding of the robot arm to perform functions through the robot prosthesis. Neurommaker was developed to educate a larger community about the future of medicine by demonstrating the medical and cultural implications of BCI technology and commercially viable solutions for people with disabilities. I did.

“By providing the next generation with human inspiration and access behind innovative technology, students will be exposed to the ideas needed to develop and design solutions to problems of interest. “Stowe explains. The future of everyone. “

Brain Co. President Max Neuron and his team of researchers, designers and engineers can answer questions and explain these latest innovations.

“One of the most rewarding experiences is to see students come up with ideas for cutting-edge neuroscience and artificial intelligence applications that they are already working on in the lab,” Newlon commented. “We are proud to help our students discover that their STEM kits are more capable than previously thought.”

About BrainCo: BrainCo was founded in 2015 by Bicheng Han, a PhD candidate at Harvard Center for Brain Science. BrainCo is the world’s leading Brain Computer Interface (BCI) company, developing products and services for the US and global markets in the areas of personal health and welfare, robotic prosthesis, and STEM education.

Contact: Max Neuron [email protected]

Source BrainCo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocky-hill-country-day-schools-embedded-entrepreneurs-program-e2-welcomes-brainco-team-for-cross-curricular-immersive-innovation-in-action-301443770.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos