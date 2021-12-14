Oppo’s Air Glass gives you a glimpse into the future of smart glasses





Sareena Dayaram / CNET

Smart glasses were supposed to be the next big thing … almost 10 years ago. But fast-forwarding in 2021, they couldn’t be part of our daily lives and became an almost forgotten part of the history of consumer technology.

Chinese consumer electronics giant Oppo wants to change that and suffered the first commercial puncture wound in making smart glasses. Take advantage of Oppo Air Glass, a lightweight pair of glasses designed to “enrich your daily life.”

Oppo Air Glass is basically a set of eyeglasses that comes with an additional glass frame attachment that magnetically snaps to the right side of the frame. Frames with magnetic components are used to house projectors, motherboards, Snapdragon Wear 4100 platforms, batteries, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas, microphones and speakers.

What’s great about air glasses? You can use it by swiping the touch bar on the right side of the frame, gesturing your hand or shaking your head. This device has no wiring and is connected via Bluetooth to the snap-on attachment sent by Oppo on the Reno 6 Pro phone or to the company’s Watch 2 (AirGlass does not yet support other Android phones or iOS). For now, Air Glasses will be released exclusively in mainland China in the first quarter of 2022, but it wouldn’t be surprising if there were more extensive international releases in the coming years. Pricing details were not available at the time of writing.

To understand the space where Oppo’s Air Glass fills the world of smart eyewear, first consider what it isn’t. Air Glass is not a pair of VR glasses, it separates you from the real world environment. It also does not try to direct you to the Metaverse or other virtual worlds. Oppo states that it strives to support reality rather than reinforce it.

Oppo air glasses displaying the weather in Nanshan, China.

Screenshots by Sareena Dayaram of Oppo / CNET

Based on the limited time at Air Glass, Oppo can be said to have achieved this. Supported by its unique shape and lightweight design (30 grams), Glass enables everyday use and makes the device more functional. To me, Air Glass seems to provide a practical and user-friendly way for the average person to adapt to the outlook for smart glasses.

Oppo

Unfortunately, I couldn’t test all the features of AirGlass. Even with prescription contact lenses, the displayed text sometimes looked blurry or unreadable. If you have 20/20 eyesight, you shouldn’t have this problem, but it’s a good idea to test Glass over the counter before you buy.

Still, I was able to experience the airglass at a more basic level. By swiping the frame back, I was able to check the weather, read the calendar, and use features like an impressive prompter. To use it, simply upload your document to the Smart Glass app, press the play button on your phone, and the script will appear in your glasses in a rolling format. Ideal for giving a speech in Zoom or browsing notes during an online meeting. Oppo says it uses optical waveguide technology, a relatively mature technology already used industrially, to present information. The screen itself is fairly bright, providing a peak brightness of 1,400 knits at a resolution of 640×480 pixels.

Oppo is thrilled with the live translation feature designed to allow people to communicate face-to-face in different languages ​​by translating spoken language as text on the Air Glass display. I couldn’t even test it. According to Oppo, the system can automatically detect your favorite language and automatically translate it from English to Chinese and vice versa. But that’s what I need to look at directly to thank. It sounds like it came directly from a science fiction movie.

Sareena Dayaram / CNET

Despite the short time spent on the device, the potential of the device was clear. This is exactly the work of Facebook and its rivals, which could be the type of gadget that prepares the average person for a headset focused on the more rugged Metaverse. Still in the early stages, I would like to test the international version of Oppo’s Air Glass.

