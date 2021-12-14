WhatsApp now hides your “last seen” status from strangers





According to the latest report from independent feature specialist WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has changed privacy so that users on the messaging platform cannot see the “last seen” status of users who have never chatted. ..

As a normal WhatsApp user knows, the “last seen” status of a contact is displayed above the conversation thread, notifying you when the contact last opened the app and was active on the platform. increase. Users can disable the “last seen” status to prevent other contacts from seeing when they last went online, but the setting options are now “everyone”, “me”. It is limited to “Contacts” and “Everyone”.

The latest behind-the-scenes changes say it’s a privacy and security feature to prevent people you don’t know or communicate with from seeing your “last seen” status and online presence in the app. It has been.

According to a response from WhatsApp Support, anyone or company that the user knows or has previously sent a message to will not be affected by the change.

Looking at the last online presence you saw on WhatsApp to improve user privacy and security makes it difficult for strangers and those who have never chatted. This doesn’t change anything between you and your friends, family, or businesses that you know or have previously sent messages to.

As WABetaInfo points out, if you can’t see the “last seen” of a contact you’ve already chatted with, you’ve turned off or adjusted the “last seen” status of the contact. Is the cause. -Contact-based. WhatsApp Beta is a feature currently available to some users and has not yet been rolled out globally.

Popular story

Apple finally kills the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro

According to a recent report, Apple will finally start removing the notch from the iPhone in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro. Last week, the Korean website The Elec reported that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max have a hole-punch display design that replaces the notch, as seen on some high-end Android devices. Did. .. Notch Apple calls …

Top Story: Rumors of 5 new Macs in 2022, iPhone 14 Pro and AirPods Pro 2

Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo spilled various details about Apple’s Mac roadmap, the next AirPods Pro, Apple’s AR / VR headset plan, and more, and it was another busy week for Apple’s rumors. In other news, the next round of Apple Software Update seems to arrive shortly with iOS 15.2, macOS 12.1, and related releases. The update offers some new features such as …

2022 MacBook and iMac Pro could help Apple simplify its naming strategy

According to recent rumors, Apple may be considering simplifying the naming of its product lineup with the launch of the MacBook and iMac Pro in 2022. Apple is preparing to launch five new Macs in 2022, including a new high-end iMac, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, an entry-level MacBook Pro, and a Mac Pro with Apple Silicon. Is believed to be. While multiple …

Deals: AirPods 3 discounts to new low price of $ 139.99

Amazon today surpassed the price of Black Friday tracked on Apple’s AirPods 3 last month and is now available from $ 179.00 to just $ 139.99. Tracked AirPods 3 for $ 149.99 on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. If you click the link to make a purchase, you may incur a small payment. This will help keep your site running. .. ..

Apple Stores has tools to update AirPods Pro to the latest firmware version

Starting early next week, Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Providers will have access to the new AirPods Firmware Updater Diagnostic Tool to update AirPods Pro to the latest firmware, according to an internal note obtained by MacRumors. This tool allows technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to download the latest firmware to your AirPods Pro during repairs …

Apple updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max firmware

Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max previously ran firmware version 4A400. The AirPods Pro previously had 4A402 firmware, and the AirPods 3 was running firmware version 4B66. Apple does not provide information about what is included in the updated firmware update …

IPhone 14 Pro model with hole punch display

According to the Korean website The Elec, the high-end iPhone 14 Pro model released in 2022 will be equipped with a punch punch display. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature an upgraded display that eliminates the notch used in current iPhone models. Due to the hole punch notch, Apple is still …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/14/whatsapp-hides-last-seen-from-strangers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos