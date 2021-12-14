Apple and Google’s “Duopoly” has been criticized by competitive watchdogs for a “bad grip” on mobile devices | Science and Technology News





Apple and Google have been criticized by the UK’s competition watchdog for “exercising a’malicious grip’on mobile devices.”

Over 99% of all phones sold in the UK run on either Apple-owned iOS or Google-owned Android. In short, these two companies “can lean towards their own services.”

According to an interim report to companies released by the Competition and Markets Authority on Tuesday, Watchdog is “concerned that this will lead to less competition and meaningful choices for customers.”

The CMA advocates addressing this issue through a new digital market unit when empowered by the government.

Image: Apple is the UK’s most popular mobile phone brand

Their dominance over the mobile market has been criticized by US, EU, and UK regulators and other companies.

Apple and Google have repeatedly been accused of using this control to serve their interests before the interests of their customers, but both companies have challenged this claim.

Google is now stopping abuse of control over the Android operating system and forcing phone makers to pre-install the app, in addition to a record fine of € 4.34 billion (£ 3.71 billion) from the European Commission. I am making a complaint.

Fortnite maker Epic Games has accused Apple of “kneeling in competition” after being banned from the App Store for circumventing payment rules.

CMA began its investigation earlier this year, “provisionally discovering that Apple and Google can leverage market power to create primarily self-contained ecosystems.”

“As a result, it is very difficult for other companies to enter the new system and compete meaningfully,” Watchdog reported.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Most people know that Apple and Google are the main players when it comes to phone choices.

“But it’s easy to forget that we’ve set all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in the app store to making it difficult to switch to an alternative browser for mobile phones.”

“This control limits innovation and choice and can lead to higher prices, neither of which is good news for users,” Coscelli warned.

“Any intervention needs to address the real market power of companies across key areas of operating systems, app stores and browsers,” he added.

“I think the best way to do this is through the digital market unit when we receive power from the government.”

An Apple spokeswoman said: “Apple believes in a vibrant and dynamic market where innovation can thrive.

“We face fierce competition in every segment of our business, and Northstar is always in the trust of our users. We continue to create new opportunities for developers while protecting their privacy and security.”

“Our rules and guidelines are constantly evolving and we have made many recent changes that benefit both developers and consumers.

“As we work on this investigation, we will continue to be constructively involved with the UK Competition and Markets Authority,” the company added.

Sky News contacted Google for comment.

