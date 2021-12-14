343 Industries makes a great first-person shooterExBulletin





The Master Chief stands tall on the planet Zeta Hello. 343 Industries hides captions

It’s been a while since Halo was in the limelight. After taking over from the original developer Bungie, 343 Industries is now in charge of the Halo series. In 2012, Halo 4 was praised for its campaign and criticized for some of its multiplayer components, including the Spartan Ops game mode and the influence of Call of Duty. Halo 5, on the other hand, was praised for its multiplayer, but the story was boring.

Halo Infinite is the third shot of 343 in the mainline Halo game, but did the studio nail the franchise’s awe-inspiring single-player and multiplayer offerings? absolutely. Despite some minor issues on both sides, Halo Infinite is the best entry 343 has ever made. It also has a plump emotional campaign while offering longevity and entertainment time in its multiplayer.

Available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S, the game takes place shortly after the Halo 5 event, when the series’ hero Master Chief gets a new AI called “The Weapon” and finds him at the same time. I will try. Former AI companion, Cortana. Banished, first introduced in Halo Wars 2, a spin-off of the 2017 real-time strategy game, is the main enemy.

What I’m grateful for this story is that I’ve fleshed out the inside story of Banished and haven’t ignored what happened in Halo 5. 343 Industries had a bad reputation, just throwing away the storyline of the previous main entry. Instead, they decided to use it to talk about the trust and friendship between the Master Chief and his new AI partner. Having exile as an enemy also helps to refresh the series. I wasn’t a big fan of Halo 4 and 5 Promethean enemies, so new enemies were definitely welcomed.

See the beautiful scenery that the Zeta Hello must offer. Halo Infinite Screenshot Hidden Caption

While open world games are gaining in popularity, the Halo series has traditionally stuck to linearly segmented missions. Infinite features a semi-open world with all the bells and whistles you would expect from its typical game design. You can regain the enemy outpost and find collectibles everywhere.

This type of design is definitely annoying because it feels like a checklist, but what really helps is that Infinite’s world map isn’t overwhelmingly large. In addition, the game provides a large transfer operation base (or FOB, outpost game name) around the map, so fast travel is always useful when going to your next destination or destination. Due to the vast open area in previous games, Infinite’s open world element feels very natural and appropriate as the next step in the franchise.

This is only improved by Infinite’s always good minute gameplay. At its core remains the same, shoot enemies with your weapon and wipe them out. However, the real game changer here is the grappling hook. It is an indispensable item to go around the open world area, which was acquired immediately after the start of the campaign.

It helps the Master Chief reach higher places and can also be upgraded to provide many uses in combat. He can use it to catch enemies, stun them with an electric shock, close the distance and hit his face. This is a lot of fun. There are other tools that the Master Chief can unlock throughout the campaign, such as directional quick boosts and drop shields, but we can’t exaggerate how important they are.

Halo Infinite world map. Halo Infinite Screenshot Hidden Caption

But that leads me to my first complaint about the game: Control. I understand that there are a lot of buttons, but the various tools and grenades that the Master Chief has are really annoying. Press the directional pad to see a small menu in the corner. Then you need to push the pad again in a specific direction to equip a new item.

To make matters worse, the corner user interface is very small, even if the HUD size is set to “extra large”. It’s hard to know what to equip. In previous games, you could switch grenades and use items with the tap of a button on your shoulder, but that was really easy. However, with Infinite, you can remap the controls as you like, so you can play as you like and provide a great measure of accessibility.

My second problem is that the open world structure doesn’t allow me to go back to play story missions like in previous entries. In previous games, you could just select a campaign mission and do it. As a result of Infinite’s game design, it’s no longer an option here. However, 343 states that it is working on that feature. In addition, cooperation is not available, but 343 is working on it. It’s strange to see the classic features of such a series that were omitted at launch, which was an integral part of previous games.

When it comes to multiplayer, it’s a lot of fun and is based on Halo 5. Similarly, armor abilities and custom layouts are gone, so everyone else starts each match in the same position. It is also evenly divided between smaller and larger maps, depending on the player limits for a particular game mode. This allows you to play different maps. The map also has a good focus on verticality due to various movement options, especially grappling hooks. Encountering each Fire Fight with your opponent’s team is intense and fun, leading to a thrilling match.

Gunplay and weapons are great and there are many different types of guns. Standard pistols, assault rifles, and battle rifles are easy, but some other weapons, such as pulse carbines and heatwaves, are difficult to master due to their rate of fire and unconventional spread. Classic power weapons such as the Gravity Hammer, Energy Sword, and M41 SPNKr Rocket Launcher also feel more powerful than ever.

Gameplay is the most important part of multiplayer, so Infinite locks it down. However, the biggest problem with multiplayer is the battle pass and progress. Unlike previous Halo games, experience or experience only by completing challenges such as getting a set number of kills with a particular weapon or playing a set number of times in a particular game mode. You can get value.

Even if you actually play well in a particular match and win medals such as double kills (defeat two enemies within 5 seconds each other) and killing spree (get 5 kills without dying), you will still gain experience points. I can not do it. Since completing a challenge is the only way to earn XP, players do not tackle goals such as contributing to the overall kill count of a match or winning an enemy flag, but a challenge. Focus on trying. When free-play multiplayer was released a month ago, everyone, whether they won or lost, earned a flat 50 EXP to finish the match.

Sure, I was very opposed at first, but I didn’t feel much pressure to win, so I quickly realized the value of this kind of system. However, I think it is necessary to give more XP to players who can win medals and play well. Since its launch, the 343 has implemented an update. Earn 600 XP in the first match of the day and decrease after each match until the sixth match is completed. When the sixth match is complete, EXP will drop to 50 again. This is a welcome change and we hope it will be further improved in the future.

Another problem I had was that multiplayer started without a playlist. In other words, I couldn’t actually select the game mode I wanted to play. If you need to complete 5 oddball matches in a challenge, you must choose either quick play or ranked match. Then you’ll be in a randomized game mode with other players. This includes flag-taking (returning the enemy’s flag to the base), including regular team slayers (playing players kill each other to see who can reach the score count first). Protect yourself).

I couldn’t really choose the odd ball, and I had to expect the game to put me in the odd ball match instead of other game modes. If you don’t get the mode you need, it’s a waste of time. Thankfully, 343 has announced that four playlists, Slayer, Fiesta, Free-For-All, and Tactical Slayer (SWAT) will be added on December 14th. Therefore, it helps alleviate these problems.

With some issues, Halo Infinite is one of the best first-person shooters released in the last few years. This is a complete package. Through multiplayer as well as open worlds, we offer great story-driven campaigns with plenty of playability. The 343 can definitely solve the problem by adding features such as campaign co-operation and playlist changes in future multiplayer. The game has a great foundation and can improve over time.

