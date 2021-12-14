UK regulators say Google and Apple hold a “malicious” grip on consumers





London, December 14 (Reuters)-Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) hold a “malicious” grip on how people use mobile phones and mean from the system Britain’s competition regulators said Tuesday, removing certain choices and potentially raising costs.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has tentatively discovered that the two groups can leverage market power to create predominantly self-contained ecosystems.

This statement is a new warning to the tech group after regulators, with the support of the UK Government, have stepped up their scrutiny of the forces they exercise in an increasingly online living world.

In another recent move, CMA told Facebook owner Meta (FB.O) that it needed to sell Giphy, a popular animated image platform purchased in 2020.

Regulators said Tuesday they would discuss the results of Apple’s and Google’s first findings and welcome a response by February 7. The final report will be published by June.

“Apple and Google have developed a vicious grip on how we use mobile phones,” said Andrea Kosheri, CMA CEO.

Chris Philp, Minister of Technology and Digital Economy, said the UK’s “new competition promotion regime” would level the playing field between technology giants and SMEs.

According to Apple, the ecosystem provides security and privacy, enabling businesses to sell products and create jobs. “Apple believes in a vibrant and dynamic market where innovation can thrive,” he said.

Google didn’t comment immediately.

CMA reports show various options that can address the issue, such as allowing users to easily switch between Apple’s iOS phone and Google’s Android phone without losing functionality or data.

We are also considering whether users can install the app in ways other than Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store.

CMA said it is already investigating other elements of Apple and Google’s business and will adopt an integrated approach to these related cases.

Report by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton.Edited by Edmond Blair

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

